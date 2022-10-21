… reiterates demand for State Police

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday reiterated the demand for State Police in Nigeria, saying it will help governors to protect the life and property of their citizens, which they have sworn to, as well as ensure peace and tranquillity within their states. Sanwo-Olu reiterated the call for State Police when the Commissioners of Police Service Commission (PSC) led by the Acting Chairman, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi (rtd), paid him a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina. The governor said his administration will continue to provide adequate first-class security for the entire local and foreign citizens within the state.

He said: “We reiterate and seek your cooperation on our collective agitation for a State Police. “This is my view and the view of a lot of my colleagues and citizens that given the age of our democracy, policing at the community level is not only desirable, but it is also important and it is what should be done and what we require. “We will continue to advocate for State Police. We have said that State Police is not in any form to retrench or reduce whatever the Nigerian Police is doing now. “There would still be clear responsibility that would be federal in nature; they would still have direct responsibility and oversight to continue to address.

“We also know that if you look at the ratio of Policemen to our huge population, we are still far from what it should be. So, for us, it is really another level of employment generation; providing what we are sworn to do, which is the protection of life and property; ensuring there is peace and tranquillity within our State. “We know it is a constitutional thing and we are pushing at various stakeholders’ levels but even at an administrative point of view, let the point be made that when you (the Commissioners of Police Service Commission) came to Lagos, these are our own views and reasons. It is not long overdue and everybody can do it at their own measure.”

