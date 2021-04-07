Reject agents of anarchy, Osinbajo tells Nigerians

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo called on Nigerians to reject agents of anarchy seeking to weaponize the frustration and discontent of the young people for their own profit.

Osinbajo gave this charge on Tuesday in Owerri, Imo State, where he commissioned a road project executed by the state government.

According to a release made available to newsmen Wednesday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo noted that though a handful if Nigerians are bent on causing chaos, many more are working tirelessly to build up the country’s system.

Osinbajo who visited Imo State Police Headquarters and the Owerri Correctional Centre, both of which were attacked in the early hours of Monday, condemned the attacks as an assault on the way of life of the good people of the state.

He said: “Our system is not perfect – no earthly system is – but democracy provides channels for seeking redress for injury, for peacefully addressing the problems that ail us.

“There are many, who are working tirelessly to improve our system, to build it up and to enhance it. We must, therefore, reject the agents of anarchy that are seeking to weaponize the frustration and discontent of our young people for their own profit.

“The path of violence can only lead to a disaster that consumes everyone and leads to the desolation of our communities. It is easy to take peace for granted, but we need not learn the value of peace through the horrible crucible of war.”

