Reject APC, save Nigeria from total collapse, PDP tells electorate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum after a regular meeting held in Aba, Abia State Governor on Wednesday urged Nigerians to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election to rescue the country.

Reading out the communiqué after the meeting, the Chairman of the forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, said that the meeting, the PDP Governors reviewed the excruciating hardship and suffering being meted out to Nigerians by a failed APC-led Federal Government; the near-collapse of the APC as a viable political party, the readiness of the PDP to take over and offer qualitative leadership options to rescue the nation.

Tambuwal also said that the PDP lament the terrible pain and hardship facing Nigerians in virtually all aspects of life and noted that life was much better in 2015 under the PDP than today under the APC as exemplified in the comparative indicators they obtained mainly from the National Bureau of Statistics.

According to him: “Diesel, which is critical for the running of SMEs was N131.47 in 2015, it now costs above N700. The official and black market price of fuel was N87/155 in 2015; it now costs N167/350. Aviation fuel/air ticket rate on domestic flights was N110 per litre/N18, 000 in 2015; it now hovers around N700 per litre/N70, 000, where available.”

Speaking further, Tambuwal said that indeed, the scarcity of fuel, which has resulted in the loss of several man-hours, is a disgrace to Nigeria and lamented that in seven years under the APC-led administration, the National Grid has collapsed 126 times from June 2015 to March 2022.

He added: “Kerosene used by the ordinary Nigerian for cooking and power was N180 in 2015, it now sells at N450. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) – 12.5kg cylinder sold for N2, 400 in 2015, is now sold at between N8, 750 and N10, 000.

“Electricity was N14.23 per kilowatt in 2015, it is now N38.530, and not even available. The unemployment rate was 11.4% in 2015; it is now over 33%, one of the highest in the world. The poverty rate in 2015 was 11.3% but now about 42.8%. Accumulated Inflation in 2015 was about 4%, it is now 15.50%; Inflation Rate was 9.01% in 2015 and now 15.7%.”

Tambuwal said that the exchange rate has been one of the most disastrous under APC adding that N150 to a dollar was the parallel market (patronised by most businessmen and Nigerians) rate in 2015, it is now about N580 to $1 in the parallel market and still rising.

 

