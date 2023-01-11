Reject drunkards, gamblers, Abiodun tells voters

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday cautioned voters against voting for drunkards. Abiodun gave the warning while addressing residents of Itori in the Ewekoro Local Government Area during his campaign tour to the area. The governor, who is seeking re-election, said, governance requires people ready to serve and not those who will waste the resources of the state on “beer and gambling”. “Oke-mosan (governor’s office) is not for drunkards. We shall not use your money to drink beer, we shall not use money for gambling. We shall use our money judiciously.

“Oke Mosan is not a beer parlour, we are not going to squander your resources on drinking beer or gambling,” Abiodun said. Abiodun assured the people that his administration would continue to be prudent in its spending, saying his government would not squander the resources of the state on projects that would not add value to the people.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...