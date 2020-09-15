Reject Obaseki, Tinubu tells Edo electorate in sponsored TV broadcast

Wale Elegbede

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has asked the people of Edo State to reject Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the gubernatorial poll coming up this Saturday.

In a special broadcast aired by Television Continental (TVC) News on Tuesday, Tinubu said Obaseki is a dictator who does not know the value and genesis of the democratic rule Nigerians currently enjoy.

The former Lagos State governor said Obaseki had won the election in 2016 because he presented himself as a democrat.

Tinubu urged the electorates to shun violence but vote out Obaseki like he “rejected 14 members of the House of Assembly”.

He said: “Obaseki demonstrated dictatorship, lack of respect for the rule of law, lack of respect for you the people who voted him and legislators prevented from getting sworn

“Nobody prevented him from getting sworn in after he won the election but he prevented 14 out of 24 House of Assembly members-elect who got elected along with him from getting sworn in.

“I appeal to you to reject him, like he rejected the 14 members, at the polls.”

Like this: Like Loading...