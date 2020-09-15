Politics

Reject Obaseki, Tinubu tells Edo electorate in sponsored TV broadcast

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Wale Elegbede

 

 

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has asked the people of Edo State to reject Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the gubernatorial poll coming up this Saturday.

In a special broadcast aired by Television Continental (TVC) News on Tuesday, Tinubu said Obaseki is a dictator who does not know the value and genesis of the democratic rule Nigerians currently enjoy.

The former Lagos State governor said Obaseki had won the election in 2016 because he presented himself as a democrat.

Tinubu urged the electorates to shun violence but vote out Obaseki like he “rejected 14 members of the House of Assembly”.

He said: “Obaseki demonstrated dictatorship, lack of respect for the rule of law, lack of respect for you the people who voted him and legislators prevented from getting sworn

“Nobody prevented him from getting sworn in after he won the election but he prevented 14 out of 24 House of Assembly members-elect who got elected along with him from getting sworn in.

“I appeal to you to reject him, like he rejected the 14 members, at the polls.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Senate: Bayelsa West and zoning accord

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE writes

WALE ELEGBEDE writes on the moves by some interests to tinker with the subsisting power-sharing arrangement between the two local governments that constitute Bayelsa West ahead of the October 31 by-election in the senatorial district   Created in 1996 from part of Rivers State from a name derived from the first few letters of the […]
Politics

Deregistration: Hope dims for fringe parties

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

It was dashed hope for some of the deregistered political parties following a recent ruling of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, which held that the powers of INEC to deregister political parties is sacrosanct. FELIX NWANERI reports Nigeria’s political landscape witnessed a quake in February, when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deregistered […]
Politics

Lagos East: Epe moves to break the jinx

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Wale Elegbede examines the quest by the people of Epe Division of Lagos East Senatorial District to have one of their own succeed late Senator Bayo Osinowo The contest for who succeeds the late Senator Bayo Osinowo, who represented Lagos East Senatorial District in the Ninth Senate until demise recently has started in earnest than […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: