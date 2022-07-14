News

Reject those who’ve kept you in darkness, Obi tells Osun voters

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The candidate of Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 presidential election Peter Obi yesterday in Osogbo told residents to reject those who have kept them in darkness since 1999. He urged them to vote for the candidate of the LP for Saturday’s Osun State governorship election Lasun Yessuf. Obi spoke during the party’s mega rally. He said: “You should reject those other parties who have kept Nigeria in darkness for 23 years because you are the ones suffering it. All those things they are showing you. That treatment they are giving you is your mandate they have stolen.

“It is your food they have stolen; we want to recover your future. They have nothing to give you, no jobs, no food, your children are not in school, their children are schooling overseas, this is the time for you to recover Nigeria. “This is the time for you to take back Nigeria. They are owing salaries, they are owing pensions, and those people that are working hard have not been paid. “Somebody said they will labour till death, when they talk like that, when they show you hatred, LP will show them love, there is dignity in labour “The LP said we want to move Nigeria from consumption to production you cannot do production without labour. So there is dignity in labour and those who have laboured will get their reward, that is what we want to do in Nigeria, we don’t want monkey to work again, and banboon go chop.

“We don’t want anybody to die, we want everybody to live, we want the baboon to live, we want them to join the monkey in working we want the baboon to join the monkey to work. “We want the two of them to live and chop so when they talk about dying pray for them to live we want Nigerians to show love, and care, let nobody tell you are from this place or that place, vote for competence, vote for people who have worked.”

 

Our Reporters

