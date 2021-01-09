Arts & Entertainments

Rejected by mother, this rare white tiger cub is now being raised by humans

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

A rare white tiger, named “Nieve” (snow in Spanish) was born at the Nicaragua Zoo, and is being raised by humans after its mother rejected it. Nieve came into the world a week ago, weighing just under a kilogramme at birth, said zoo director, Eduardo Sacasa. Conservation group WWF describes white tigers as “a genetic anomaly”, with none known to exist in the wild. There are several dozen in captivity.

Some parks and zoos inbreed white tigers, as white cubs draw more visitors, though this is often at the cost of malformations and other genetic problems, states the sanctuary website. The Nicaragua zoo said Nieve was the first-ever white tiger born in the country, to a pair of yellow-and-blackcoloured Bengals. The cub’s mother, rescued after she was abandoned by a circus, had inherited the rare gene from her grandfather, who was white.

Nieve was taken away from her mother, who rejected her, and is being bottle-fed by Sacasa’s wife, Marina Arguello, who helps manage the zoo of some 700 animals and a rescue centre. “She has not lost her appetite; every three hours she gets the bottle. If not, she screams… also if the milk gets too cold,” said Arguello.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

5 classic must-watch films by Chico Ejiro

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian film industry woke up to the sad news of the passing of one of its contemporary pioneers, Chico Maziakpono Ejiro, on Christmas Day. Ejiro reportedly died from a seizure stemming from heart complications in the early hours of December 25, 2020 after concluding production of his latest film on Christmas Eve. He was […]
Arts & Entertainments Health News Top Stories

Coffee can reduce the risk of Parkinson’s disease

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said caffeine could reduce the risk of Parkinson’s disease in people who have a gene mutation associated with the movement disorder.   These are the findings of a new study published in the journal ‘Neurology’. Parkinson’s disease is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement. Symptoms start gradually, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Why I wrote ‘Finding Your She Spark’, by Ebbi

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Yvonne Ebbi is an Oxford University alumnus, a TEDx Speaker, an author, image consultant and a social intelligence expert with specialty in personal branding, executive presence and business etiquette. She is the Lead Consultant of The Etiquette Place, a corporate finishing school changing the narrative in matters of executive intelligence, best practice and proper public […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica