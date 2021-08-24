Rejecting surrendered terrorists’ll escalate insurgency, Borno gov warns

…says many’re underage, women

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has warned that government’s rejection of the surrendered terrorists in the North-east could further escalate insurgency in that part of the country.

Responding to criticisms against government’s plan to train and re-integrate the surrendered terrorists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Tuesday, Zulum disclosed that majority of them were underage and women

Zulum, who declared that it is not all the 2,600 insurgents now in custody that could be described as criminals, said that not less than 100,000 persons have lost their lives in the 12-year-old insurgency in the North-east adding that about 10 percent of the population of Borno State could still not be traced.

The governor disclosed that the governments, both at the federal and state levels, have resolved to train the surrendered terrorists with the purpose of reintegrating them into the society despite the public outcry against doing so.

He, however, added that the victims of insurgency, who are now widows and orphans, would also be resettled by the government even as he disclosed that attempts were made on his life about 50 times in the last 12 years.

Commenting specifically on the surrendered terrorists, the governor said: “This is a very serious matter and I think the report of the surrender of the insurgents, to me in particular and to the greater people of Borno State, is a very welcomed development. Unless we want to continue with an endless war, I see no reason why we shall reject those that are willing to surrender.

“I came to brief Mr. President on this matter and Mr. President has given my humble-self and the people of Borno State the assurances of his continued support in this direction so that this matter can be resolved amicably.

“So, as I said before, among these people that have surrendered, some are innocent. We started profiling them with the Nigerian Army and the DSS so that those that have not committed a heinous crime, especially the teenagers, the women that haven’t done anything, we can find an immediate way of resetting them.

“Those that were deeply involved also, we shall look into the possibility of training them so that at a later stage, the Federal Government and the state government will decide to keep them to address the issue holistically.”

The governor, who claimed not to be unaware of the negative effects of the reintegration option by the government, said deepening internal democracy remained the solution for a long lasting peace in the region.

He hinted that he would be consulting further with the President, heads of all federal security agencies and other relevant authorities, Borno elders as well as other stakeholders on how to address the situation and achieve the desired results.

