Rejection: Group begins agric information centres for exports

Worried that Nigeria’s agricultural produce have continually suffered rejection at the international market, a group, Lets Give Agriculture A Voice (LUGAVO), has initiated what they called Agriculture Information Houses across the country to educate small-holder farmers (SHFs) on how to prepare their produce for export and accrued foreign exchange (forex) earnings.

The group, at its sensitisation programme recently in Abuja, also decried that the huge funds that government is investing into the agric sector is not making the much expected impact on both farmers and agricultural development. One of the leaders of the group, Hajia Halima Njobdi, said the group had carried out an extensive research across the country, and have identified peculiar agric products in all the local governments of the federation that can significantly and aggressively made Nigeria a powerhouse in agriculture. She said the agric information houses would be managed by experts in the agric sector who would ensure that the local farmers are adequately educated on best agricultural practices that will boost the exportation of Nigeria’s crops and even processed agricultural byproducts.

According to her, many local farmers do not know how to process or package their produce to meet the international market standards. She said: “We came up with agric information houses which will be built and managed for the purpose of keeping our veterans busy and creating jobs for our youths.

“The agric information houses will help to tackle the continuous rejection of Nigeria’s agric produce in the international market. Farmers at the local areas will get information on how to prepare their produce for export. The Sole Administrator of LUGAVO, Brig.Gen. Lonsdale Adeoye (rtd), also said that apart from providing agric export information, the group was working to expand job creation and revenue generation opportunities, both for the youths and other stakeholders. Adeoye noted that the group came up with the initiative as stakeholders interventions to help government tackle the ever Nigeria’s population requires enhanced agriculture to properly feed optimally. He said: “LUGAVO is to promote agriculture not only for food but as a revenue earnings arm of our polity let it create jobs for the youths.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...