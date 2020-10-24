Rejection of N100m pledge: Soun a genuine, patriotic leader –Group

A group, under the auspices of Ogbomoso LAWA, has commended the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, for his exemplary leadership qualities.

The commendation followed the rejection of the N100 million pledge by Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, for the repairs, renovation and replacement of properties vandalised during the attack on the monarch’s palace by hoodlums under the guise of the #EndSARS protests.

Oba Oyewumi had in his remarks during the Governor’s sympathy visit to the vandalised palace, admonish Oyo State Government to empower the youth for the sake of national well being.

While re-affirming his call for youth empowerment, the monarch in a letter he personally signed, addressed to the governor, urged the Makinde-led government, not to release the outstanding sum of N90 million for the renovation of the palace.

He stressed that the said sum of money, should be committed to youth empowerment initiatives in his domain, Ogbomoso and its environs.

Applauding the monarch for putting the interests of Ogbomoso youths above personal interest, coordinator of the group, Debo Oyeyemi, described Oba Oyewumi, as a rare gem and true leader, who is passionate about the growth and progress of his domain and Oyo state at large.

He said: “HRM Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Soun of Ogbomosoland has over the years demonstrated selflessness, patriotism, humility, philanthropy and integrity in steering the affairs of his kingdom.

“The monarch, for those that came in contact with him as a Prince and a successful business mogul in Jos, would understand that long before his ascension to the throne of his forefathers, he had been passionate about development of Ogbomosoland, which is evident with his investments and properties in Ogbomoso since the early sixties.

“Oba Oyewumi, upon ascending the revered stool of Soun, with the support of prominent indigenes of Ogbomoso, spearheaded the construction of an ultra-modern palace in 1978, which was the talk of town back then.

“Baba, a few years ago, expanded and renovated the expansive palace using his personal resources. Kabiyesi’s pedigree and capacity is never in doubt.”

