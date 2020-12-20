Rejig your security architecture now, Kalejaye tells Buhari

Worried by the unceasing insecurity menace bedeviling the entire country, an Ibadan-based Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Otunba Kunle Kalejaye, has given a wake-up call to President Mohammadu Buhari’s government to rejig the nation’s security architecture, noting that the spate of kidnapping, armed banditry, violence, murder and other social vices has assumed an unprecedented alarming rate.

Miffed that the escalating rate of unemployment among the youths, corruption and decline in economic fortunes of the country were hampering Nigeria’s development, the legal icon in an assessment of the state of the nation, told New Telegraph in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital Sunday, that: “Buhari’s government has disappointed many people of this country in many areas, particularly security.”

According to him: “I live in an estate in Ibadan here. By 5: 00pm almost everyday,

you will hear the noise of residents shouting ‘thieves, thieves’. You cannot leave Ibadan to maybe Ilesa or Osun State without fear of being robbed or kidnapped. This government has failed completely in the area of security.

“President Buhari must rejig the security architecture of this country. He needs to hold a security summit which will include all the Security Chiefs, serving and retired, before it is too late. Presently, it looks as if the people in government have lost control and are just playing with sincerity of purpose.

“See what the government said regarding the 344 kidnapped but ‘released’ science school students in Katsina, the President’s home state? About 80 Islamic students were also reportedly kidnapped on Saturday but are said to have been rescued. For how long shall we continue with this? Remember that they are yet to recover fully the Chibok girls kidnapped many years back. Leah Sharibu is still there.

“There is a saying that you don’t change the winning team, but there is also a similar saying or adage that you don’t retain a losing team. The current Service Chiefs have over stayed their welcome. Buhari should change them without delay. In developed countries, these Service Chiefs would have honourably resigned or go into voluntary retirement.

“Everyday, you will read in the newspapers or hear from the electronic media that either Boko Haram or Fulani herdsmen had kidnapped or killed scores in many parts of the country. This must stop.”

