Rejiging Akwa Ibom economy: The Udom Emmanuel interministerial model (2)

… Spotlight on 84 completed life torching projects in Eket Senatorial District

It is not for fun that the Akwa Ibom State Government decided to provide a whopping #1 billion to overhaul the physical infrastructure of our educational institutions under the 2021 interministerial direct labour jobs. Research has found that learning environments play a crucial role in student success. Several factors can affect learning ability, including seating, light, noise, and even colour. Students who study in a positive learning environment have been shown to be more motivated, engaged, and have a higher overall learning ability. On the other hand, students learning in poor environments – those that are uncomfortable, loud, or full of distractions – will find it far more difficult to absorb information and stay engaged.

The Akwa Ibom State Government is conscious of the fact that a positive classroom environment helps improve attention, reduce anxiety, and supports emotional and behavioural regulation of students because when educators foster a positive learning culture; learners are more likely to acquire higher motivation that leads to wonderful learning outcomes.

The developmental torch of the Deacon Udom Emmanuel led administration arrived Oron where twelve life touching projects were comissioned. In Methodist Primary School, Akanobio, the government reconstructed a four Classroom block, a four Classroom block was constructed at Methodist Senior Science College, Oron, a Girls Hostel at Methodist Science College Oron was renovated, a four Classroom block reconstructed at Government Primary School, Uya Oro Junction 1 and another four Classroom block reconstructed at Government Primary School, Uya Oro Junction 2.

Similarly, the Headmasters Quarters at Government Primary School, Uya Oro Junction was reconstructed, Mary Hanney Secondary School, Oron today has an eight Classroom block constructed and another four Classroom block, a four Classroom block renovated at Government Primary School, Uko Oyukim, Oron, Community Secondary School, Eyo-Abasi Oron was blessed with a four Classroom block renovated, a four Classroom block renovated at Government Primary School, Ukpata Afaha Eduok while Senior Science School, Oron witnessed the reconstruction of a four Chapel block.

In Mbo LGA, twelve projects were comissioned which include, the renovated three Classroom block at Central Primary School, Akai Ebughu, a reconstructed four Classroom block at Primary School, Uko Ital, a renovated four Classroom block at Government Primary School, Ewang, an Adminstration block at Comprehensive Secondary School, Ewang, and a reconstructed four Classroom block for Central Primary School, Akai Ebughu 2.

That’s not all. A four Classroom block was reconstructed at St Leo’s Primary School, Okobo Ebughu, a four Classroom block reconstructed at Primary School, Udesi Isong Inyang, a reconstructed four Classroom block at Community Secondary School, Udesi Akai Owo, three four Classroom blocks renovated at Community Secondary School, Oduo Ebughu, St Paul A Primary School, Ibaka saw a four Classroom block renovated, Primary School, Udesi Isong Inyang has a four Classroom block reconstructed whole Community Secondary School, Oduo Ebughu had a four Classroom block renovated.

Urue Offing/Oruko was blessed with ten commissioned Interministerial Direct Labour Projects. They include the reconstruction of a four Classroom block at Government Primary School, Mbukpo Uko Akai, renovation of three Classroom block at Government Primary School, Oyoku Ebighi, reconstruction of a four Classroom block at Government Primary School, Oyoku Ebighi, renovation of three Classroom block at Government Primary School, Oyoku Ebighi, renovation of two Classroom block at Government Primary School, Oyoku Ebighi, renovation of four Classroom block at Government Primary School, Oyoku Ebighi, renovation of a three Classroom block at Government Primary School, Eyulor Oro, renovation of a four Classroom block at Government Primary School, Ukuko, reconstruction of a four Classroom block at Community Secondary School, Ubodung, and the reconstruction of a four Classroom block at St Patrick’s Primary School, Mbukpo Eyo Akai.

For Udung Uko LGA, St Micheal Primary School, Eyo Nsek, had a four Classroom block reconstructed, Methodist Primary School, Eyuwe/Eyosung saw the reconstruction of a four Classroom block, Government Primary School, Uboro Isong Inyang had a renovation of a four Classroom block, a three bedroom flat was renovated at Community Secondary School, Udung Uko, Community Secondary School, Udung Uko saw the renovation of a three bedroom flat, a four bedroom flat renovation took place at Primary School, Edikor, a four Classroom block renovation at Primary School, Edikor, Community Secondary School, Edikor witnessed the renovation of a four Classroom block while Government Primary School, Ekim Village are enjoying the renovation of a four Classroom block.

Five projects were comissioned in Okobo LGA. They are; a renovated four Classroom block at St Andrew’s Primary School, Oti-Okobo, the reconstruction of the Corpers Lodge at St Vincent Secondary School, Oti-Okobo, renovation of a four Classroom block at St Paul Primary School, Odobo Okobo, renovation of four Classroom block at Government Primary School, Ekeya and the renovation of a four Classroom block at Government Primary School, Etta/Edu.

In Eket LGA, Government Primary School, Idung Offiong Eket had a four Classroom block at Government Primary School reconstructed, reconstruction of a four Classroom block at AME Zion Primary School, Idung Udo Eket, reconstruction of Dinning Hall at Girls High School, Ikot Ibiok Eket, reconstruction of a four Classroom block at Government Primary School, Ikot Obio Anana, Okon Eket, reconstruction of Assembly Hall and fencing of New Hostel at Girls High School, Ikot Ibiok Eket and the reconstruction of a four Classroom block at Government Primary School, Idung Imoh.

In Esit Eket LGA, a four Classroom block has been reconstructed at Secondary School Edo, Esit, a four Classroom block reconstructed at Salvation Primary School, Edo Esit Eket, Government Primary School, Etebi 1 had a four Classroom block reconstructed, same at Technical School Ikpa Esit Eket while a reconstructed four Classroom block was also commissioned at Holy Cross Lutheran Primary School, Uquo, Esit Eket.

For Mkpat Enin LGA, a four Classroom block was reconstructed at QIC Community Secondary School, Minya, another four Classroom block reconstructed at St Augustine Primary School, Ikot Ntot, a four Classroom block reconstructed at Government Primary School, Asana/Ibianga while Government Primary School, Ikot Obio Ndoho was blessed to have a four Classroom block completed and commissioned.

Talking of Ibeno LGA, Secondary Grammar School, Upenekang had a four Classroom block reconstructed, Government Primary School, Mkpanak witnessed the reconstruction of a six Classroom block while a four Science Lab Block was also reconstructed at Secondary Grammar School Upenekang.

For the people of Eastern Obolo, a four Classroom block was reconstructed at Government Primary School, Iko Town, and another four Classroom block reconstructed at Government Primary School, Okoro Mbokho.

In Onna LGA, a four Classroom block was constructed at QIC Group Atiamkpat, Government Primary School, Ntan Ide had the reconstruction of a four Classroom block, another four Classroom block was constructed at QIC Group Atiamkpat, while for Government Primary School, Ikot Akpan Nkpe/Ikot Nkanga, a two classroom block was renovated. For Government Primary School, a four Classroom block was renovated, QIC Science School, Ndon Eyo saw the renovation of an Administrative Block, a four Dinning Hall was also renovated at QIC Science School, Ndon Eyo, while QIC Group School in Ndon Eyo had a reconstructed four Classroom block commissioned.

Also, Lutheran Primary School, Nung Oku Ekanem had a four Classroom block renovated, Community Secondary School, Ikot Ebiere witnessed the construction of a four Classroom block, Government Primary School, Ikot Eko Ibon got a reconstructed four Classroom block while a reconstructed four Classroom block was commissioned at Government Primary School, Ikot Edor.

In Ikot Abasi LGA, Methodist Central School, Ette had a four Classroom block renovated, Government Primary School, Esene also witnessed the renovation of a four Classroom block, Convert Primary School, Esene had a renovated four Classroom block while a four Classroom block was also renovated and commissioned at Government Primary School, Ikot Usop.

To the Akwa Ibom State Government, the classroom environment is one of the most important factors affecting student learning as students learn better when they view the learning environment as learning and supportive. A positive environment is one in which students feel a sense of belonging, trust others, and feel encouraged to tackle challenges, take risks, and ask questions. This explains why the focus of the 2021 Interministerial Direct Labour Jobs is on the education sector and why the Government deserves commendation for the #1billion fund injected to the sector in this regards.

By Emmanuel Sam

