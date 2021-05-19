Rejiging Akwa Ibom economy: The Udom Emmanuel interministerial model

… Spotlight on 64 completed life torching projects for Uyo Senatorial District

When in January, 2021, Governor Udom Emmanuel promised to rejig the state’s economy with a #50 billion capital to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and empower Akwa Ibom youth through interministerial direct labour jobs, many thought it was tale by moonlight. But not only was the economy rejig with funds, but the Governor ended up pumping in a whopping #55 billion recreating a state that has become a major construction site. That’s not all. To further show his commitment to the empowerment of the middle class and youth, the Governor also injected #1 billion for the interministerial direct labour jobs meant to empower the grassroots who form the bulk of of our rural dwellers.

In Uyo Senatorial District alone, numerous projects witnessed direct and urgent intervention accoss the nine Local Government Areas. From Uyo to Nsit Ubium, Ibiono to Nsit Ibom, Nsit Atai to Ibesikpo Asutan to Itu, Uruan to Etinan, no one was left out of the Intervention.

These interministerial direct labour jobs have no doubt injected life into the skilled and semi skilled workforce which is dominated by the average Akwa Ibom artisan worker who depends majorly on construction jobs for survival.

As a result of this, the intervention has provided jobs to Bricklayers, Carpenters, Painters, Electricians, Welders, Moulders, Plumbers, drivers, food vendors etc, thus producing and promoting goods, services, and activities of a cultural, artistic, and heritage-related nature. Artisans no doubt are a core component of the Akwa Ibom economy.

They are an integral part of our communities and these jobs are mostly domiciled in the rural areas. The policy shift of reviving artisan supply chains through the interministerial direct labour jobs is much more significant than it reads or sounds due to its multiplier effect. This sector is a key driver of economic growth, job creation, and cultural preservation.

In one fell swoop, Uyo Senatorial District was bombarded with a whopping 64 interministerial direct labour jobs. A breakdown of it shows that Uyo had 11 projects, Nsit Ubium got 8, 5 went to Ibiono Ibom while Nsit Ibom had 4 projects. Also, Nsit Atia was blessed with 5 interministerial jobs, Ibesikpo Asutan had 11, Itu got 5, Uruan 9 while 6 went to Etinan LGA.

In Uyo LGA for instance, a Classroom block 1 at St George Primary School, Aka Offot has been completed, including a Classroom block-3, as well as including a Classroom block-4, while a 6-Classroom block at Primary School, Mbiabong-Anyanya, a 4-Classroom block at Primary School with Perimeter fencing to complement the school.

Uyo can also boast of a 4-Classroom block at A.M.E Zion School, Ikot Mbon and an Assembly Hall/Classroom block at the same school while a 4-Classroom block has been renovated at Methodist Primary School, Itiam Etoi with Jubilee School, Uyo benefiting from a renovated Assembly Hall and renovation of Assembly Hall.

Nsit Ubium LGA saw numerous interministerial direct labour jobs such as Classroom block at Commercial Secondary School, Ikot Udo, 1 Classroom block at QIC Primary School, Ikot Akpan Abia and Classroom block-2 also at QIC Primary School, Ikot Akpan Abia while as part of the 2021 Constituency Projects for the fiscal year, the Governor has completed Classroom blocks at Secondary School, Ikot Okwot, with a worship building in the same school, renovation of Classroom block at QIC Primary School, Ikot Ntung, renovation of General Hospital/Rehabilitation of borehole water facility at Cottage Hospital, Ikot Ekpene Udo, and renovation of 4 Classrooms block at Community Secondary School, Ikot Uboh.

Similarly, a solar powered borehole at Usuk Ntan Ekere has been completed in Ibiono LGA, Classrooms block at Union Secondary School, Oko Ita, Classrooms block-2 at Union Secondary School, Oko Ita, a solar powered borehole at Ikot Udo Etim, and a solar powered borehole at Ikot Udom.

For Nsit Ibom LGA, the government’s Interministerial direct labour has seen to the renovation/extension of 3-4 Classroom blocks at Primary School, Obo Ikot Ita, renovation of 4 Classroom blocks with offices in the same school, and also renovated the Schools Assembly Hall. That’s not all, the government has also ensured the completion of the Youth Council Hall at Affia Nsit Udua Nko.

Moving to Nsit Atai, as Special Intervention Projects, the government has constructed Classroom block at Methodist Primary School, Ikot Akpabio, Classroom block at Primary School, Otu Abiyan, renovated and extended a 3-4 Classroom blocks at Community Secondary School, Essien Itiaba, and another 4 Classroom blocks, while the Assembly Hall at Secondary School, Ikot Akpan Ike has been renovated and extended.

In Ibesikpo Asutan LGA, government have constructed Classroom block at Community Secondary School, Iwawa Usung Eket, reconstruction of 4-Classrooms block 1 at Primary School Akpautong, and also reconstruction of 4-Classrooms block 2 at Primary School Akpautong, construction of 4-Classroooms block at Primary School, Ikot Akpabin, 4-Classrooms block-A at Primary School, Ikot Enua, and 4-Classrooms block-B at Primary School, Ikot Enua, 4-Classrooms block -A at Holy Child School, Ikot Ebre, and another 4-Classrooms block -B at Holy Child School, Ikot Ebre, while Classrooms block-A at Lutheran Primary School, Ikot Oku Ubo and Classrooms block-B at Lutheran Primary School, Ikot Oku Ubo and renovation of 4-Classrom block at Primary School, Ikot Obio Nko have all been completed.

For the people of Itu LGA, renovation of 2 Classrooms block at Primary School, Afaha Ube Itam, rehabilitation of Classrooms/Principal’s Office Block with borehole water at Community Secondary Commercial School, Itam, renovation of Intro Technology Block at West Itam Secondary School, Itam, renovation of 4-Classrooms block at Itam Secondary School, Itam, renovation of 4-Classrooms block at Government Primary School, Ekid-Itam 1, have all been completed.

Moving to Uruan LGA, 6-Classrooms block at Atakpo Community Secondary School, Mbiaya Uruan, renovation of Classrooms block-1 at Secondary School, Ndon Ebom, renovation of Classrooms block-2 at Secondary School, Ndon Ebom, renovation of Classrooms block-3 at Secondary School, Ndon Ebom, rehabilitation of Classrooms and Principal’s Office Block at Secondary School, Adadia, renovation of 4-Classrooms block at Methodist Central School, Adadia, renovation of Assembly Hall at Methodist Central School, Adadia, a 4-Classroom Block at Government Primary School, Ekpene Ibia and the construction of 4-Ckassrooms block at Government Primary School, Ekpene Ibia have all been completed.

The people of Etinan LGA are not left out. A classroom block at Etinan the construction of 4-Classroom block-A at Salvation Primary School, Efa, construction of Assembly Hall at Command Secondary School, Efa, construction of 4-Classroom block-B at Salvation Primary School, Efa, a Classroom block -B at Etinan Institute and a Male Hostel block and isolated toilet block at Etinan Institute have all been completed.

These infrastructural intervention which cuts across the social sectors of education, health etc has no doubt helped reposition these sectors, empower the youth who form the bulk of the beneficiaries and goes further to fulfilling a cardinal objective of the completion agenda of the Governor Udom Emmanuel led administration.

Some of the youth who are beneficiaries of the interministerial direct labour contract, have been able to help themselves from the profit they have made for the job which has empowered them by adding both meaning and value to their lives. There is no doubt that this gesture has further created a sense of belonging to the many supporters of the Governor who now see themselves as part of the government they worked for and supported.

To Governor Udom Emmanuel, the interministerial direct labour contract is a promise made and a promise kept in keeping with his completion agenda and his resolve to see to the total overhaul and repositioning of the educational, health and social sectors of the economy as a pointer to where the state is heading to as far as his Industrialisation policy is concerned.

Footnote:

Coming Soon: Watch out for Spotlight on completed Interministerial Direct Labour Projects in Eket & Ikot Ekpene Senatorial districts of Akwa Ibom State.

By Emmanuel Sam

Like this: Like Loading...