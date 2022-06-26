Body & Soul

Rejoice Songden: Stepping up as first female Registrar, Uni Jos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

She has climbed the ladders for years. Just last week, the Governing Council of University of Jos appointed Dr Rejoice Songden as the first female Registrar of the institution.

Abdullahi Abdullahi, Deputy Registrar Information and Publication of the university, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Jos.

 

According to Abdullahi, Songden, who until her new appointment was the Registrar of the Karl Kumm University, Vom near Jos, would serve for a five-year single tenure.

 

Abdullahi explained that the governing council approved the appointment after considering the report of its selection board, which interviewed candidates for appointment into the position.

“Songden, who becomes the first female to be appointed as Registrar of the University of Jos, was a Deputy Registrar in the Senior Staff Establishment Division of the University before she took a Leave of Absence to serve as Registrar of Karl Kumm University, Vom,”he said.

According to him,Songden, 46, obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree and Masters of Arts in English from the University of Jos in 2002 and 2012, respectively.

 

“She later enrolled in the same institution for a PhD programme in English, which she successfully completed in 2018. “Songden, who has a Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE), joined the services of the university of Jos in 2005 as an Administrative Officer II and rose to the position of Deputy Registrar in 2020,”he said.

 

Abdullahi said that the new registrar served in various units in the university, including Senior Staff Establishment Division, Faculty Officer of variius faculties, including faculties of Environmental Sciences, Education and Arts as well as in the Information and Publications Division.

 

According to him, Songden is a seasoned administrator and member of several professional bodies and associations, including Institute of Professional Managers and Administrators of Nigeria (IPMA), Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRC), Association of Registrars of Nigerian Universities (ARNU) and Association of Nigerian University Professional Administrators (ANUPA)

 

He said that the new registrar,a part-time lecturer in the University, had published many articles in many journals. Abdullahi added that she had also successfully supervised several postgraduate and undergraduate students.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Another win for Funke Shobowale

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As far as real estate investment is concerned, Pragmatic Homes sure can’t be put aside with a wave of hand. That is because it ranks amongst real estate companies that members of the public are confident in dealing with on account of the company’s high rating and fair deals.   As a company with clear […]
Body & Soul

Ikeja Metro Lions Club donate cleaning, hygiene items to Ogba Market

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ikeja Metro of International Lions club on Thursday, July 16, donated cleaning materials and hygiene items to Abibat Mogaji Market, popularly called Sunday market at Ogba.   The team led by the newly sworn in President of the club, Lion Evelyn Agbonifo- Fasakin presented, brooms, waste bins, wash hand basins and so on. Speaking about […]
Body & Soul

Jennifer Obayuwana‘s low key 40th birthday anniversary

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Born to a father who is among longstanding well to-do men around, readily gives Jennifer, daughter of owner of popularly luxury store, Polo, John Obayuwana, some kind of leverage in life.   Such leverage includes having access to quality education and being exposed to those that matter in the society. Jennifer grew up to be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica