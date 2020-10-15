Rekindling spirit of self-help in Enugu

Recently, the people of Ihe, in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, re-enacted the age-long spirit of Igbo people. In the olden days, it was the communal spirit of self-help that aided community development. KENNETH OFOMA reports from Enugu

Many primary and secondary schools, roads, and other public facilities were built and donated to government or missionaries for management in the years past. That tradition has continued even till date, though in a diminishing dimension.

It’s a common site to see ‘community primary or community secondary’ schools scattered all over Igbo land. These schools were built by the various communities. In recent history, Imo people similarly built Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, through donations and contributions of ‘Imolites’.

The airport was named after the man that initiated and started the process; the former Governor of the State, Chief Sam Onunaka Mbakwe. Continuing in that tradition, a US-based non-profit organisation has commenced the construction of a Faculty Building to the new Enugu University of Education, Ihe.

The specialised University is a State Government project initiated by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State. Construction works began on the virgin site of the University at Ihe, in early 2019.

But indigenes of Ihe community living in US, under the aegis of Ihe Shikeaguma Foundation (ISF), said in a statement that the building donation was to appreciate Ugwuanyi for his government’s decision to site a university in Enugu West Senatorial District.

“We are excited by this development because it gives the right message of support to the government and to the hardworking governor himself, especially at this time when resources to fund major projects are dwindling,” says Prince Emma Denchukwu, a Board member of ISF. Denchukwu said the Foundation has members from all over the world, including Nigeria. “Among ourselves, we have raised more than a quarter of what it will cost to put up the building and will rapidly complete the funding when our people see the project take off,” he said.

Enugu State University of Education is a signature project and legacy of the Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration. The governor was at Ihe on 10 April 2019 to lay the foundation for construction of the University’s main administrative building.

But on Saturday, October 3, Ugwuanyi was at the site of the University again to perform the ground breaking ceremony for the Faculty Building donated by the indigenes of the community in the US.

During the event, the governor ordered for the immediate facilitation of a law that will formally establish the University. The governor said that he was highly committed to the project. Speaking on behalf of the governor, Uche Eze, Enugu State Commissioner for Education, said that the state’s Attorney General was busy working with the state lawmakers on the law and that before long, the law would be in place. “His Excellency is so much committed to this project which is his initiative,” he said.

He praised the US based Ihe Shikeaguma Foundation for donating the faculty building to the university, saying it shows the kind of collaboration that the people and government should have for speedy development of humanity.

“The event that is happening today is an indication of a group of individuals who have that will to work for humanity, what is happening here today will not only benefit people from Ihe, or people from Awgu or Enugu and Nigeria alone. Rather, it will benefit the entire humanity.

“This is a centre, which His Excellency initiated for the purpose of human development; every one of us knows that the greatest asset any nation has is human capital,” he said. The governor called on the people of Ihe to provide security to the site for the protection of the materials meant for the ongoing projects.

He pointed out that the University of Education, Ihe, was one of the major projects he would like to leave behind, having realized the importance of a university to rapid development of any environment.

He noted that such corroboration of the Foundation/community with the state government would within the next few years, change Ihe community to a big city. Also, the board chairman of the University, Mrs Fidelia Njeze, who spoke on the expected date of takeoff, said that setting up a university involves some processes and procedures, which had to be concluded first. According to her: “Processes of establishing the University are already ongoing. Work started here last year and His Excellency was here just as he came today, to do the foundation laying. You can see we already have an administrative block ongoing with the Senate building because the first step is to start the infrastructural development. “We have already submitted the draft law.

It is with the State Attorney General for onward transmission to the State House of Assembly for it to be passed and once it is passed into law and gazette, it becomes a full-fledged university with all the legal backing,” the board chairman said. On his part, the State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Obi Kama, who hails from Awgu LGA, said that Ihe community had been at the forefront of education in the local government area and called on other communities to emulate the Ihe people.

“You can’t leave the development of education to the government alone. There should be input by communities and public spirited individuals. In no distant time, Ihe community will not be the same again,” he said. The chairman of Awgu Local Government Area, Pedro Okwudili Nwankwo, thanked Ugwuanyi for fulfilling his promise to the people of Awgu. He called on other organizations in other communities within Awgu to emulate the Ihe Shikeaguma Foundation by assisting the government develop Awgu.

The chairman, Awgu traditional rulers’ council, Igwe Goddy Ekoh, who is also the traditional ruler of Enuguoke-Ihe, on behalf other traditional rulers, commended Ugwuanyi for keeping his promise to the people of Awgu and prayed God to keep him and direct his actions in his effort to assist humanity. Earlier in an address, Denchukwu said their aim was to assist the government realize the good idea.

“We plan to build the faculty and donate it to the government of Enugu State as our way of saying thank you and to encourage the government to completely fulfill her promise of actualizing this university project “. According to Denchukwu, the group has within three months, raised N50 million and are still pulling resources together to ensure the project is completed. He however appealed to the state government to fasten the legislative law or gazette to officially establish the University of Education, Ihe. Many observers are happy that the community had taken the bold initiative to build the faculty block.

They are equally happy that the state government had come up to assure that it would expedite the process of the passage of the law establishing the University of Education. This will help dispel the rumour making the rounds that the state government had abandoned the project and had, in fact, designated the education facility as a campus of Enugu State University of Science and Technology’s (ESUT’s) Faculty of Education.

The rumour had it that the state had taken the decision based the state’s lean resources and the fact that the state is already playing host to Federal College of Education at Ehamufu, and State College of Education, Technical, also at Enugu.

But with the Faculty Building being constructed by the community as a way of encouraging the state government, and now the assurance of an establishment law by government; the hope of the people is now rekindled that the dream of having a University of Education in the community and local government will soon be a reality.

