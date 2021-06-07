Release abducted children within seven days, Umahi tells warlords  

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, Monday gave abductors of little children of Izzi clan in the state seven days to release the children with a promise of total amnesty for them.

The people of Enyibichiri Echi-alike in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state and their neighbouring Enyigba, Abakaliki Local Government Area all in the state have been at war over boundary matters with many lives lost.

The state government permanently resolved the crisis last year by demarcating the disputed land.

But there were renewed hostilities a fortnight ago with some little children including breastfeeding ones allegedly abducted by suspected warlords and some lives lost.

Umahi, who was angry over the abduction and renewed hostility, vowed to rescue and reunite the abducted children to their families at all costs.

