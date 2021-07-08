Release Igboho’s loyalists within seven days, protesters tell FG

…seek N500m compensation for Adeyemo

Angry family members of the arrested loyalists of Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho yesterday trooped out to major streets of Ibadan, Oyo State, to demand their release from detention. The protesters, who also went to Igboho’s residence, described the arrest of their relatives by the Department of State Services (DSS) as illegal. The family members blocked the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for a few minutes before moving to the Sanyo and Soka areas.

The protesters also went to Challenge and Molete areas from where they made their way to the palace of the Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, at the Popoyemoja area of Ibadan. Addressing the monarch, the protesters, who all dressed in black, asked the Federal Government to release their kinsmen within seven days.

They also sought a N500 million compensation for Igboho from the Federal Government and the DSS. But Olubadan, addressing the protesters through his media aide, Adeola Oloko, advised them to stop spreading rumours on social media accusing traditional rulers of collecting money from the Federal Government. Adetunji said their demands had been noted and would be forwarded to the Federal Government.

Like this: Like Loading...