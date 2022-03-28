Release Kanu Now, As Proof Of True Statesmanship, Ajadi Advises Buhari

Olufemi Ajadi, youth presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections in the country has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the immediate release of detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu in the spirit of true statesmanship.

Kanu, is being held on terrorism and treasonable felony charges, but Ajadi is of the opinion that President Buhari could use his good offices to ensure the activist’s release, notwithstanding the weight of his alleged offences.

Ajadi made the submissions in a release signed by his consultant, Media and Campaign Strategy, Mr Cami Ezenwa, and added that the nation was at a critical stage of its political life, and that any move likely to create a sense of belonging amongst its diverse people and cultures was welcome.

Mentioning Kanu’s release as one of such moves, Ajadi said it would show Buhari as a listening leader, further endearing him to, not only the South-East region, but all other people involved in the agitation for regional equity.

He said whereas Kanu may have erred, but that the President should demonstrate an understanding of his position as a father to the nation, and do what fathers do after being angry with their children for offences.

“So, I am hereby joining all other people of goodwill in Nigeria and international to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, to intervene and ensure the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

“It will show that our president considers the emotions of his children, and all his people, and has risen to answer their call for the release of the IPOB leader.

“We are not saying that Kanu has not offended, but we are saying that to err is human and to forgive is divine.

“If God the creator forgives His children, who offend him, including all of us, then we should also learn to forgive others when they offend us”, Ajadi observed.

Ajadi, a national executive member of the Youth Democratic Party of Nigeria (YDPN) said beyond the scriptural dimension, that it was a test of true statesmanship, to sometimes, show compassion and tolerance, rather than sanction and punishment.

“In everyday life, when you forgive someone who has offended you, you win him over totally. But if you fight back, you have shown that there is no difference between the two of you.

“Personally, I am sure that Kanu and indeed all other people have learnt their lessons from this very case.

“As a youth-based organisation for all Nigerians, we are ready to play any role expected of us, to ensure genuine unity in the country.

“We are willing to mediate between our government and the youths from across the nation, towards the common good of the nation”, Ajadi added.

“A major plank of our activities is the unity of the country, the empowering of the youth and the harnessing of the diverse resources that God has blessed our country with.

“To be able to do this, all hands must be on deck. All sides must be represented so that the individual and regional assets that God has blessed us with, could be pulled together for the common good of our people.

“Ahead of time, we thank Mr President for giving this humble suggestion of ours a genuine consideration”, Ajadi said in the release.

