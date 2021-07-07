News

Release Kanu, stop harassing Igboho, CD tells FG

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

The Campaign for Democracy (CD) yesterday asked the Federal Government to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and others arrested for agitating for a separate nationality. The pro-democracy group in a statement signed by its National Secretary, Mr Ifeanyi Odilli, also asked the security agencies to stop further harassment of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, alias Sunday Igboho, for agitating for Oduduwa Republic. The group blamed the separatist agenda pervading the country on the inability of the Federal Government to ensure fairness in the distribution of resources available in the country. Odilli said the prodemocracy group threw its weight behind the Southern governors in the resolutions reached after their meeting held in Lagos on Monday, saying that the decisions were in the best interest of Nigerians.

Our Reporters

