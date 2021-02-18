News

Release missing children after Niger Government Science College attack – UNICEF

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

UNICEF has calle d for the immediate and unconditional release of any children who may be missing following the attack on Government Science College in Kagara, Niger State yesterday.
In a statement condemning in the strongest possible terms any attack, UNICEF also called for the safe return of any children who may be missing, and their safe return to their families.
“UNICEF is aware of reports that yesterday evening, armed men attacked the Government Science College in Kagara, in Niger State, Nigeria. According to unconfirmed reports, many students are unaccounted for, though it is not yet clear how many.
“UNICEF is deeply concerned about these reported acts of violence. Attacks on schools are a violation of children’s rights. Children should feel safe at home and at school at all times – and parents should not need to worry for the safety of their children when they send them off to school in the morning.”
“We acknowledge the efforts being taken by the Government of Nigeria for the safe return of any missing children,”added the statement.

Our Reporters

