Release Nnamdi Kanu to end Stay-athome in S’East, Ozekhome tells Buhari

The lead counsel to the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to release his client through a more productive political solution.

 

Ozekhome, in a letter to the president dated October 3, urged Buhari to wield his powers under section 174 of the  1999 constitution to enter a “nolle prosequi” – a formal notice of discontinuing a case by the prosecutor. He said by releasing Kanu, it will halt the present restlessness and sit-at-home mantra currently ravaging the South East and paralyzing business and normal life.

 

He explained that a ruling of the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention on April 4, 2022, indicted both the Nigerian and Kenyan governments for Kanu’s arrest and alleged extraordinary rendition, torture and continued detention. Ozekhome said the UN Council urged the Federal Government to ensure the immediate release of Kanu unconditionally.

 

He said the council also ordered that he be paid adequate compensation for the arbitrary violation of his fundamental human rights. He urged Buhari to painstakingly observe that the UN Council had agreed that the Federal Government failed to disprove that Kanu was not a victim of political persecution

 

