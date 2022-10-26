Release withheld salaries of ASUU members, NLC tells FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Federal Government to ensure all withheld salaries of lecturers in public universities were released and all collective bargaining agreements with all unions in the tertiary education sub sector were honoured to forestall further industrial disharmony.

NLC in a communiqué signed by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboajah at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) in Birnin- Kebbi, Kebbi State and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, also asked government to stand down its “No Work No Pay Policy.”

The communiqué partly reads: “The NEC called on the government to honour all collective bargaining agreements with unions in the tertiary education sub-sector especially with regards to wages and conditions of service. “Increase budgetary allocation to the education sector. Called for the release of withheld salary owed university workers. Rejects the “no work – no pay” policy of the government. “Called on the Minister of Labour and Employment to respect the provisions of Nigeria’s Constitution, Trade Unions Act (CAP T14 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria), Conventions 87 and 98 of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) on respect for trade union independence, promotion of tripartism and social dialogue in the exercise of his mandate as a minister.

“NEC further resolved to defend trade union independence as guaranteed by the clear provisions of our labour laws. Failure to review sectoral wages collective bargaining agreements especially in the health and judiciary sectors.” The NLC while calling for expeditious review of sectoral wages in the health and judiciary sector through collective bargaining machinery, also called on the defaulting 25 State Houses of Assembly to provide assent or otherwise to the Constitution Alteration bills sent to them by the National Assembly, especially bills on autonomy for local governments, judiciary and state legislature for good governance and sustainable development.

NLC vowed to ensure it “mobilize a nationwide grassroots trade union action in collaboration with broader segments of society to reinforce the demand for autonomy for local government, judiciary and the legislature and other progressive bills as a top agenda in the current electioneering campaign in shaping voters’ choices.” On the spike in cost of living which has unleashed unprecedented levels of suffering on workers, the poor and vulnerable segments nationwide, NLC urged government to “take steps to tackle the increasing cost of essential goods and services to curtail the crises of deepening poverty, destitution and lure-to-crime all over Nigeria.”

The NLC further stated that political parties and candidates vying for the different positions in the forthcoming 2023 elections should ensure they adopt issue-based approach to campaigns devoid of incitement and violence. “The 2023 general election must be about issues and public judgment of the performance in office of political office holders, antecedents of fresh non-office holding candidates and the manifestos of their sponsoring political parties.”

