News

Release withheld salaries of ASUU members NLC tells FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Federal Government to ensure all withheld salaries of lecturers in public universities were released and all collective bargaining agreements with all unions in the tertiary education sub sector were honoured to forestall further industrial disharmony.

NLC in a communiqué signed by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboajah at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, also asked government to stand down its “No Work No Pay Policy.”

The communiqué partly reads: “The NEC called on the government to honour all collective bargaining agreements with unions in the tertiary education sub-sector especially with regards to wages and conditions of service.

“Increase budgetary allocation to the education sector. Called for the release of withheld salary owed university workers. Rejects the “no work – no pay” policy of the government.

“Called on the Minister of Labour and Employment to respect the provisions of Nigeria’s Constitution, Trade Unions Act (CAP T14 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria), Conventions 87 and 98 of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) on respect for trade union independence, promotion of tripartism and social dialogue in the exercise of his mandate as a minister.

“NEC further resolved to defend trade union independence as guaranteed by the clear provisions of our labour laws. Failure to review sectoral wages collective bargaining agreements especially in the health and judiciary sectors.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

DEBORAH SAMUEL’S MURDER
News Top Stories

Alleged Blasphemy: Buhari orders indepth, impartial probe into Sokoto student’s killing

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

…says violence won’t solve any problem President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered an impartial, extensive probe into Thursday’s mob lynching of a student of the Shebu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Samuel, following allegations that she had blasphemed Muhammad (SAW), the Prophet of Islam. According to a release by his spokesman, the President strongly condemned […]

arewa consultative forum acf
News Top Stories

North sinking under you, ACF, NEF, others tell Buhari, govs

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Seventeen Northern groups which include the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and Northern Elders Forum (NEF) yesterday rose from their Northern Peoples Summit, venting their anger on President Muhammadu Buhari, and governors of the region that the North is worse off and now a sinking ship under their leadership. They also contended that in all indices […]
News

Ondo: Akeredolu presents N191bn budget for 2022 fiscal year

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has presented N191.638 billion budget estimates for the 2022 fiscal year to the state’s House of Assembly. The proposed budget exceeded that of the 2021 fiscal year with N17 billion which was pegged at N174.873 billion Of the N191.638 billion estimate, Akeredolu earmarked N102.106 billion for recurrent expenditure with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica