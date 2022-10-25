Release withheld salaries of ASUU members NLC tells FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Federal Government to ensure all withheld salaries of lecturers in public universities were released and all collective bargaining agreements with all unions in the tertiary education sub sector were honoured to forestall further industrial disharmony.

NLC in a communiqué signed by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboajah at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, also asked government to stand down its “No Work No Pay Policy.”

The communiqué partly reads: “The NEC called on the government to honour all collective bargaining agreements with unions in the tertiary education sub-sector especially with regards to wages and conditions of service.

“Increase budgetary allocation to the education sector. Called for the release of withheld salary owed university workers. Rejects the “no work – no pay” policy of the government.

“Called on the Minister of Labour and Employment to respect the provisions of Nigeria’s Constitution, Trade Unions Act (CAP T14 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria), Conventions 87 and 98 of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) on respect for trade union independence, promotion of tripartism and social dialogue in the exercise of his mandate as a minister.

“NEC further resolved to defend trade union independence as guaranteed by the clear provisions of our labour laws. Failure to review sectoral wages collective bargaining agreements especially in the health and judiciary sectors.”

