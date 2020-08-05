Relegated Leganes offer Omeruo up for sale

According to reporting by Spanish sports daily AS, former Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo is among three CD Leganes players being tipped for the exit door this summer, the others being Jonathan Silva and Siovas. Leganes are looking to get Omeruo off the wage bill after losing their top-flight status at the end of the 2019-2020 season.

The former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles star is aware that sticking with Leganes would diminish his chances of being invited to the senior national team by manager Gernot Rohr, and look no further than the case involving Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo who lost his spot to Paul Onuachu after Crotone were demoted to the Serie B. Omeruo joined Leganes permanently last summer for a fee of five million euros, making him the second most expensive signing in Leganes history.

