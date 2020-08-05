Sports

Relegated Leganes offer Omeruo up for sale

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Relegated Leganes offer Omeruo up for sale

According to reporting by Spanish sports daily AS, former Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo is among three CD Leganes players being tipped for the exit door this summer, the others being Jonathan Silva and Siovas. Leganes are looking to get Omeruo off the wage bill after losing their top-flight status at the end of the 2019-2020 season.

The former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles star is aware that sticking with Leganes would diminish his chances of being invited to the senior national team by manager Gernot Rohr, and look no further than the case involving Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo who lost his spot to Paul Onuachu after Crotone were demoted to the Serie B. Omeruo joined Leganes permanently last summer for a fee of five million euros, making him the second most expensive signing in Leganes history.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Alderweireld’s late header sinks Gunners

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Wolves, Aston Villa Toby Alderweireld’s late header gave Tottenham victory in a tightly-contested north London derby. There was an eerie atmosphere behind closed doors in the vast Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but this was still a fiercely-competitive derby in the traditions of this great rivalry as Spurs and Arsenal battle for a place in […]
Sports

Arteta: David Luiz was rusty, Ozil’s omission was tactical

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mikel Arteta said there was a reason why he did not select David Luiz from the start against Manchester City, after the Brazil defender’s disastrous appearance from the bench contributed to Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat. The centre-back gifted a goal to Raheem Sterling, then was sent off for the foul on Riyah Mahrez which was also […]
Sports

Ex-Germany striker Gómez goes out with a goal, promotion

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Germany striker Mario Gómez retired from soccer on Sunday after scoring in his last game for Stuttgart. Gomez, who turns 35 in July, joked that he was in negotiations with Real Madrid and Barcelona before saying he had fulfilled his final wish. That was to help Stuttgart secure an immediate return to the […]

%d bloggers like this: