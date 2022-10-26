‘Reliance on FAAC hinders states’ capacity to boost IGR’

Analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have attributed the low contribution of tax revenues to states’ Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to their reliance on monthly disbursements by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

The analysts, who stated this in a report released over the weekend, noted that although the IGR figures for 2021, recently published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), showed that a total of N1.90 trillion was generated at the state level, indicating a jump of 21.54 per cent over the N1.56 trillion collected in 2020, about 65 per cent of the IGR revenues generated by the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, last year, came from tax revenue. They said: “The inability of most state governments in Nigeria to generate revenue from taxes points to the fact that these states majorly rely on the monthly disbursement by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), which, even combined with IGR, is still insufficient to cover their operating expenses.

“To that end, significant progress in tax revenue generation can be made through economic restructurings as well as policies aimed at easing up some sectors of the nation’s economy where the FG still has unrestricted rights, which may significantly boost the economies of several states.” Furthermore, the analysts stated that “Nigeria’s power to generate revenue has been hampered over the years by undiversified income sources, and as such, we believe that reforms to help the federal government stabilise its powers in certain states to aid revenue generation may be sacrosanct.

“This is beginning to brew some forms of uncertainty across the board on funding sources for the proposed N20.51 trillion N20.51 trillion planned expenditure in the FY’23 budget with-out considering the proposed borrowing plans from bilateral and multilateral sources.” In a recent report, the civic-tech organisation leading the advocacy for fiscal transparency and accountability in Nigeria, BudgIT, said only two states (Lagos and Rivers) generated enough IGR to take care of their operating expenses.

It noted that although cumulative spending on capital expenditure by the 36 states grew by 52.52 per cent from N1.77 trillion in 2020 to N2.70 trillion in 2021, and eight states increased the capital expenditure year-on-year by more than 100 per cent, “just five states—including Anambra, Ebonyi, Cross River, Kaduna, Rivers—prioritised capital expenditure over operation expenses, signalling the prioritisation of investments in infrastructure, job creation and human capital development.” The report showed that Rivers State once again maintained its overall fiscal performance position, ranking first just like it did in 2020 and 2021 among the 36 states. According to the report, Kaduna and Cross River states made it to the top five on the overall fiscal performance ranking in the country, while Yobe State dropped to the bottom five, having fallen 13 places from 21st in 2021 to the 34th position in 2022.

Iniobong Usen, BudgIT’s Research and Policy Advisory Lead, said the report, which is BudgIT’s signature analysis, assesses and ranks the fiscal performance of all 36 states, from the most sustainable to the least sustainable. Specifically, for the 2022 edition, “all 36 states were ranked using five metrics: Index A examines states’ ability to meet Operating Expenses (Recurrent Expenditure) with only their Internally Generated Revenue; Index A1 looks at the percentage year-on- year growth of each state’s Internally Generated Revenue. “Index B reviews states’ ability to cover all operating expenses and loan repayment obligations with their Total Revenue (Internally Generated Revenue + Statutory Transfers + Aids and Grants) without resorting to borrowing. “Index C estimates the debt sustainability of the states using four major Indicators.”

