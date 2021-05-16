Relics of the strongman’s room?

Alhaji Busari Oloyede Adelakun (a.k.a Eruobodo) was a very influential politician in Oyo State in the 80s. He hailed from Ejioku Town in the Lagelu Local Government Are of Ibadan, the State capital.

He was Commissioner for Local Government in the administration of Late Chief Ajibola Idowu Ige (SAN) as the Governor of Oyo State.

The political party of that period was the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) led by the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo (SAN). Eruobodo died in 1984 after the military take-over which toppled the three-month civilian government of Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo then.

Since then, not much had been heard about the politician and his family members who have been living their lives quietly.

Eruobodo had an estate in his Ejioku Village where he was enjoying his life until his demise. Information about the estate was never in the public domain either for positive or negative comments until a few days ago when a photo appeared on the Internet disparaging the character of the grassroots politician. The picture showed a soiled room with exotic furniture and window blinds depicting a luxuriant lifestyle of the former owner or occupant of the building.

The decrepit room with tattered ceiling, must have been abandoned for ages as plants have grown on its floor and the walls greenish with impact of the water line visibly shown.

The picture could have passed for a common sensual spectacle which unsuspecting viewers would not have read any special meaning to, but for the illustration attached to it by the brain behind the picture. The illustration which had raised dust read this; “This is the private bedroom of Alhaji Busari Oloyede Adelakun, the powerful politician of Oyo State in 80s then.

When he died in 1984, his bedroom was locked as nobody was bold enough to enter the bedroom. You can now see the occupants who entered without fear. Ile aye ile asan. Vanity upon vanity all is vanity”, the post worth the picture read editorially and pictorially.

The picture painted Eruobodo as a weird goon feared by people such that his personal residential room was dreaded as an abode garnished with jazz and capable of being ignored.

Speaking on behalf of the Adelakun family, the embarrassed Prince Kunle Musediq Adelakun, the eldest surviving son of late Busari Adelakun debunked the insinuation that the trending photo of the dilapidated bedroom was that of his late Dad. Speaking with Sunday Telegraph the Jagunmolu Agbekoya of Yorubaland, said that the photo was that of a Japanese most luxurious hotel which had been abandoned for ages.

According to him, the brain behind the malicious trending photo did not even secure the copyright consent of the original owner of the photograph before posting it Online to simulate his father’s. He said that his father actually left an estate in Ejioku but that it had for years been rented out to a proprietor who was running a school in it.

His words: “We are miffed by the recent photo circulating on the Internet and being referred to as an image of our late Dad, Alhaji Busari Adelakun Eruobodo’s Ejioku country home. We make bold to say that the picture isn’t that of our late patriarch’s home.

“Last year, we terminated an agreement with a private school making use of the estate. This was after we had made efforts to get the government to take over the estate as the tourist site. If not for the Coronavirus pandemic, we had lined up events, last year, to mark the 35 years of our Dad’s demise. “If anyone can’t honour our late father, they should not photoshop anything to discredit the image of our late Dad. If they don’t desist from this action, we may be forced to take legal action against anyone found culpable. Our Baba had property in other areas including Onipasan. Why this damaging picture? “What was posted out for social media consumption never represented the bedroom of our father. Seeing the picture alone shows that It lacks logical reasoning. You don’t destroy people’s image or name and believing that you will go scot free. The author of this photo must come over to seek forgiveness or else a permanent curse shall be placed on his family, children and generation. We would surely do the needful.

“For your information, Chief Busari Oloyede Adelakun’s children have been so careful in all our dealings. We never stood up to destroy any family’s name or integrity because we are aware of the consequences. We would appreciate anyone who could help us to track the blackmailer, with a financial reward.

“The picture is of an abandoned hotel in Japan.

The picture bears the copyright name of Ralph Mirebs exclusivepix media. It was all doctored to carry out their evil plan to soil my father’s name. We the children manage our own problems. This picture is the handiwork of our enemy.

“People could be cruel. We thank everyone who has shown concern by calling us. God almighty shall be with you all”, the Agbekoya leader who had earlier spent about 25 years in Europe before returning home, told Sunday Telegraph.

Like this: Like Loading...