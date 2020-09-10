News

Relief as Delta Airlines resumes services to Lagos

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Travellers to the United States, North America and beyond can now heave a sigh of relief as Delta Airlines, yesterday, resumed direct flight operations from Atlanta to Lagos. Starting from yesterday, the airline will fly four times a week with departures on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Delta’s Commercial Director (Africa), Bobby Bryan, said. “We know how important access to the United States is for our customers and now the restrictions have been lifted, we’re looking forward to re-starting our Lagos service to facilitate travel and business opportunities in Atlanta and beyond.” He said customers would have a different flying experience the next time they step onboard, but noted that this is to ensure the highest standards of safety for them and their people, which is their number one priority.

“We are also offering additional flexibility with tickets so customers have extra peace of mind should they need it. “Flights between Lagos and Atlanta will temporarily make a brief stop in Dakar, with final administrative approvals for nonstop service expected shortly. “Customers will not be able to board or disembark in Senegal.

The flight will be operated using a Boeing 767-300 aircraft,” he said. Last month, Delta announced that it will extend its middle seat block and limit the number of customers on board every flight until at least January 6, 2021. For customers travelling alone or with one other companion, middle seats will be blocked for safety. For parties of three or more, middle seats will appear as available for booking, to allow families and travel companions to select seats together.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN to NESG: We embark on extraordinary measures to stabilise economy

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dismissed allegations by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), which questioned some of the measures taken by the apex bank to address the devastating impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the nation’s economy.   The apex bank stated that it embarked on extraordinary measures in order to […]
News

US warns citizens to reconsider travel to Nigeria due to coronavirus, security challenges

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The United States of America has warned its citizens against travelling to 12 states in Nigeria over security challenges. The warning was contained in a travel advisory obtained on its website. The advisory, which was dated August 6, also cautioned US citizens from travelling to Nigeria over the COVID-19 pandemic. “Reconsider travel to Nigeria due […]
News

PDP, Atiku: It’s coup against democratic order

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Thursday’s invasion of Edo State House of Assembly is an invitation to anarchy. It described the invasion as a “coup against the democratic order of Edo State and a recipe for anarchy, chaos and bloodletting.” The party called on the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to immediately stop […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: