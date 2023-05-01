Relief As FEC Approves Over 184bn Maitama 2 Infrastructure Projects 

There was a sigh of relief by both allottees and residents as the Federal Executive Council ( FEC) over N180 billion naira for infrastructure projects in the newly created Maitama II District, in Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that the approval came after the Management of the Federal Capital Development Authority ( FCDA) presented a memo before FEC.

It was gathered that allottees in the district, for the past four years had expected the kick-off of the infrastructure projects, to enable them to have access to their allocated land.

It was also learned that development in the new district is expected to improve the living conditions of the surrounding communities, as critical access roads would be opened.

The memo presented by the Federal capital development Authority revealed that the contract for the project has been awarded to Dantata and Sawoe Company.

It was also revealed that the project is expected to be completed within 4 years period.

The document, titled ” Brief on the Final Engineering Design and Development of Maitama II District, Cadastral Zone A10, Abuja, also revealed that the Bureau of Public Procurement had given its nod for the project.

It said, “accordingly, BPP has granted No Objection to FCTA to proceed with Restrictive / Selective tendering method for the procurement.

” At the conclusion of the evaluation exercise, the Bid of Messrs Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company Nigeria Limited with a total tender sum of N180, 990, 976, 836.60 only, inclusive of 5% VAT with a completion period of 48 months was recommended as the lowest responsive”.