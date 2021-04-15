Relief as FG lifts ban on SIM activation

.NIN mandatory for acquisition

After four months hiatus in the telecommunications sector, the Federal Government has lifted the ban it placed on registration and activation of new Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards.

This has come as a huge relief to many Nigerians, who had been cut off from telecommunications due to the ban and even the telecom operators that had lost billions of naira of revenue over the last four months.

The lifting, however, comes with a condition that the customer must have registered for the National Identification Number (NIN) and submit the same at the point of purchase of a new SIM.

According to a statement signed by the Technical Assistant (Information Technology) to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Femi Adeluyi, activation of new SIMs and the resumption of other activities earlier banned will take effect from Monday, April 19, 2021.

The statement further disclosed that the minister, Dr. Isa Pantami, had presented a Revised National Digital Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, March 26, 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...