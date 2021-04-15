Business Top Stories

Relief as FG lifts ban on SIM activation

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

.NIN mandatory for acquisition

After four months hiatus in the telecommunications sector, the Federal Government has lifted the ban it placed on registration and activation of new Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards.
This has come as a huge relief to many Nigerians, who had been cut off from telecommunications due to the ban and even the telecom operators that had lost billions of naira of revenue over the last four months.
The lifting, however, comes with a condition that the customer must have registered for the National Identification Number (NIN) and submit the same at the point of purchase of a new SIM.
According to a statement signed by the Technical Assistant (Information Technology) to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Femi Adeluyi, activation of new SIMs and the resumption of other activities earlier banned will take effect from Monday, April 19, 2021.
The statement further disclosed that the minister, Dr. Isa Pantami, had presented a Revised National Digital Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, March 26, 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

AMCON: 350 Nigerians owe lenders N3.6trn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has said that only 350 Nigerians are responsible for 82 per cent (N3.6 trillion) of its N4.4 trillion debt portfolio.     The Group Head of AMCON Enforcement, Mr. Joshua Ikioda, who stated this in a presentation he made at the just-concluded two-day training for Federal High Court […]
News Top Stories

Atiku, Wike to FG: $1.5bn PH refinery renovation suspicious, empty promise

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Johnchuks Onuanyim and Emmanuel Masha

…forum lauds Buhari, Sylva over repair approva Mixed reactions yesterday trailed the planned renovation of the Port Harcourt Refinery and Petrochemical Company at a whopping sum of $1.5 billion (about N600 billion), with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar objecting to it. While Atiku said the Nigerian economy could not sustain such unprofitable venture, Rivers State Governor, […]
Business

Affordability: Group seeks cut in mobile phones’ tax

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Alliance for Affordable Internet, A4AI, a global group advocating for cheaper internet, has challenged governments of member countries, which include Nigeria, to reduce taxes and duties on mobile phones. This, it said, had become necessary to make phones affordable to many people, adding that phones are no longer luxuries. The group, in its latest report […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica