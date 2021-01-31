News Top Stories

Relief for phone users as Glo opens locations for NIN registration

In a move likely to offer phone users in the country a relief from difficulties associated with obtaining the National Identification Number (NIN), a national telecommunications operator, Globacom, has opened its offices for people to walk in and do the registration.

 

The company said in a statement released in Lagos at the weekend that several of its Gloworld outlets have begun the NIN registration after it obtained the requisite licence from the Nigerian Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

 

To ensure a smooth exercise for phone users, Globacom said it had installed devices aligned with NIMC standards and had commenced the exercise in several Gloworld outlets, adding that arrangements are being concluded for retail outlets that are not live yet for NIN enrolment to also begin soon.

 

“We are committed to ensuring that customers have uninterrupted experience on our network and we will continue to support the government’s efforts to create a secure and sustainable industry,” the statement read.

 

The company explained that Glo subscribers who already have their NIN but are yet to link them with their mobile numbers can do so by simply texting their NIN to 109. “Alternatively, they may dial *109# to submit their NIN. Customers can also call 109 to update their NIN via voice call,” it added.

