Relief Materials: Bayelsa warns community leaders against interference

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

As the Bayelsa State Government continues to send relief materials to displaced persons as a result of flooding, the Bayelsa State Government has charged community leaders in the state to stop interfering with the distribution of the materials meant for designated IDP camps located in their communities.

Giving the warning on Tuesday during the distribution of the food materials to the affected persons, the state’s Commissioner for Environment and Chairman of the state Flood Management and Mitigation Taskforce, Iselema Gbaranbiri warmed that those that have done it and those planning to do it should desist forthwith.

The commissioner said the directive became necessary because of reports of interference by community leaders with the distribution of items meant for IDPs which has left the IDPs with little or nothing.

He said that arrangements have been made to send another batch of relief materials to all local governments affected by the flood.

He reiterated government’s readiness to deal with the impact of the flood and urged residents of the state to be patient with the administration.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

