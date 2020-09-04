Relief: Shippers’ Council donates items to Abuja school, children’s home

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Friday, donated various items to students of Government Junior Secondary School (JSS), Kurudu and the Abuja Children’s Home, Karu, all in the nation’s political capital, Abuja.

The NSC, which donated different items worth millions of naira, said that the gesture was in keeping with its yearly Corporate Social Responsibility to Nigerians.

The Council also explained that it chose JSS, Kurudu and Abuja Children’s Home, Karu, as beneficiaries of the packages this year, based on its realization of the needs of the two institutions.

Some of the items presented to JSS, Kurudu, include: a 55KVA generator, two hospital beds, two air mattress, rechargeable fan, four mosquito nets and electric iron, among others.

The NSC’s Executive Secretary, Barrister Hassan Bello, who was represented by the Deputy Director (Abuja Liaison Office) of the Council, Hajia Rakiya Nuhu, urged the staff and management of the school to judiciously use the items.

Bello pointed out that, apart from its core responsibility of regulating port activities in the country, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council was also empowering Nigerians who had need in different areas as part of its corporate social responsibility activities.

