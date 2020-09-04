Metro & Crime

Relief: Shippers’ Council donates items to Abuja school, children’s home

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Comment(0)

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Friday, donated various items to students of Government Junior Secondary School (JSS), Kurudu and the Abuja Children’s Home, Karu, all in the nation’s political capital, Abuja.

The NSC, which donated different items worth millions of naira, said that the gesture was in keeping with its yearly Corporate Social Responsibility to Nigerians.

The Council also explained that it chose JSS, Kurudu and Abuja Children’s Home, Karu, as beneficiaries of the packages this year, based on its realization of the needs of the two institutions.

Some of the items presented to JSS, Kurudu, include: a 55KVA generator, two hospital beds, two air mattress, rechargeable fan, four mosquito nets and electric iron, among others.

The NSC’s Executive Secretary, Barrister Hassan Bello, who was represented by the Deputy Director (Abuja Liaison Office) of the Council, Hajia Rakiya Nuhu, urged the staff and management of the school to judiciously use the items.

Bello pointed out that, apart from its core responsibility of regulating port activities in the country, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council was also empowering Nigerians who had need in different areas as part of its corporate social responsibility activities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Commuters stranded as drivers protest task force, LASTMA extortion

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Commuters were stranded at different bus stops in parts of Lagos metropolis yesterday as bus drivers embarked on a strike. The impact of the strike was also felt in communities in the fringe of Lagos and Ogun states. The drivers were protesting alleged extortions by the Task Force and officials of the Lagos State Traffic […]
Metro & Crime

Court dissolves 14-year-old marriage over wife’s attempt to poison husband

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Customary Court sitting at Mapo in Ibadan on Tuesday dissolved the 14-year-old marriage between one Dauda Saliman and his estranged wife, Amina over her attempt to poison the husband. President of the Court, Chief Ademola Odunade and two other arbitrators; Alhaji Suleiman Apanpa and Alhaji Rafiu Raji, said the union was dissolved in […]
Metro & Crime

Accidents shut down Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two early Thursday morning accidents involving an articulated vehicle in one and a broken down gas tanker in the other have caused untold hardship for motorists and commuters plying the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The accident happened just at the start of the Long Bridge section of the highway out ward Lagos, while to compound issues […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: