Sports

Relieved Djokovic resumes quest to boost Grand Slam tally at French Open

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Novak Djokovic was ready to skip Grand Slams rather than take a Covid-19 vaccine following the Australian Open fiasco, but the world number one has been building up steam in a stop-start season to peak in time for his French Open title defence.

The 20-times Grand Slam champion was unable to defend his Australian Open title in January after being deported from the country, having initially been admitted to the tournament despite not taking the vaccine.

Djokovic began his season late in Dubai and was knocked off top spot following a shock loss to qualifier Jiri Vesely in the quarter-finals before pulling out of Indian Wells and Miami as he was unable to gain entry into the United States.

The Serbian risked being frozen out of Roland Garros as well due to his vaccine stance but earned a reprieve when France lifted restrictions in almost all public spaces in March.

The claycourt swing in April produced mixed results as the 34-year-old was stunned by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina early in Monte Carlo and Andrey Rublev in the Belgrade final, before he fell to red-hot Carlos Alcaraz in the Madrid semis this month.

But after capturing his first title in over six months without dropping a set at the Italian Open last week, Djokovic showed he was one of the top contenders ahead of his bid for a 21st Grand Slam crown to move level with Rafa Nadal.

“To some extent it’s a relief because after everything that happened at the beginning of the year, it was important to win a big title,” said Djokovic, who won his sixth crown in Rome and sealed his 1,000th tour-level win along the way.

“Especially with Grand Slams coming up, where I want to play my best and be at the level of confidence … to have a chance to win the title.”

‘PERFECT PREPARATION’

Djokovic reiterated that he would use his hardship in a tumultuous year as fuel for the remainder of the season after he dismantled Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0 7-6(5) in the Rome final.

“Anything I was really looking for in Rome I got,” said Djokovic, who also beat world number four Tsitsipas in last year’s French Open title clash.

“It’s the perfect preparation and lead-up to Roland Garros. I’m going to Paris with confidence and good feelings about my chances. With the rankings and the way I’ve been playing in the last few weeks, I’d rate myself as one of the favourites.”

Nadal’s foot injury before the year’s second Grand Slam may reinforce Djokovic’s claims, but Spanish 19-year-old Alcaraz — who beat both players en route to the Madrid title and looks primed for major success — represents a hurdle.

“I don’t obviously spend too much time thinking who’s going to win it or who might have the best chance,” Djokovic said. “I always think about myself.

“I go there with the highest ambitions… Obviously the draw is not something you can affect, but it’s going to determine my trajectory to the later stages.

“Best of five sets, you play every second day. It’s a Grand Slam. It’s different … you have to approach it differently.”

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Liverpool win at Villa to keep title hopes alive

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool came from behind to beat Aston Villa and keep their Premier League title hopes alive. Douglas Luiz scored from close range to give Villa the lead after Reds keeper Alisson had spilled his header, reports the BBC. Joel Matip stabbed home a sixth-minute equaliser after Virgil van Dijk’s shot was parried by Emiliano […]
Sports

Report: United prepared to sell Pogba after midfielder rejects new contract

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paul Pogba could leave Manchester United this summer after rejecting a new £50million contract at the club. Pogba’s unwillingness to sign a new deal has forced United to look at selling their club record £89million signing – or risk losing him for nothing next summer, the Mirror reports. Paris Saint-Germain are ready to pay £45m for Pogba, who […]
Sports

Abia Warriors fans call for Amapakabo sacking

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

After recording two draws in six matches  Abia Warriors’ fans are already calling for the sacking of former Super Eagles assistant coach, Imama Amapakabo.   The club had lost their first four matches of the new campaign before securing an away draw against FC IfeanyiUbah in their last game with the fans expecting a first […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica