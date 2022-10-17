Relieving Nigeria of NASS’ financial burden

Lawyers push for part-time, unicameral legislature

FRANCIS IWUCHUKWU writes that lawyers have decried the humongous amount of money being expended to maintain the two chambers of the National Assembly and are demanding the adoption of a unicameral legislative system on a part-time basis to relieve the nation of the huge financial burden

Some senior lawyers have expressed deep concerns over huge amounts of money being spent annually by the country in the maintainance of the two chambers of the National Assembly.

The lawyers while speaking on the issue at the weekend noted that the bicameral legislative system in operation in the country is too expensive for the nation’s lean purse.

The lawyers spoke amidst a recent call by the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Denis Idahosa, for the scrapping of the Senate in order to bring down the nation’s huge expenses on the National Assembly. Idahosa did not stop at that, he equally suggested the introduction of unicameral legislature to reduce costs.

Addressing the media in Abuja, Idahosa insisted that the red chamber, which is one of the two chambers of the National Assembly, should give way if the country is serious about cutting cost of governance.

He said: “I strongly believe that the Senate should be scrapped, not because I am a House of Representatives member, but because most of the legislative jobs are done by the lower house, which is the House of Representatives.

“And then to reduce the spending. We have limited resources now as a nation. So, having these two Houses, I don’t think it’s a smart thing. “If we are going to cut our expenses or spending, I think one of the houses should be scrapped, which I suggest should be the Senate.

“This is because we only sit three times a week. We are being paid salaries to work for Nigerians; we can extend the three days to five days, while we have one House taking care of both jobs.

“So, I think to reduce the unnecessary spending that we are involved in, the best thing to do is to reduce it to one for more accountability”. The National Assembly is a bicameral legislature established under Section 4 of the Nigerian Constitution. It consists of a Senate with 109 members and a 360-member House of Representatives.

The Section reads: “(1) The legislative powers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria shall be vested in a National Assembly for the Federation, which shall consist of a Senate and a House of Representatives.

(2) The National Assembly shall have power to make laws for the peace, order and good government of the Federation or any part thereof with respect to any matter included in the Exclusive Legislative List set out in Part I of the Second Schedule to this Constitution.

(3) The power of the National Assembly to make laws for the peace, order and good government of the federation with respect to any matter included in the Exclusive Legislative List shall, save as otherwise provided in this Constitution, be to the exclusion of the Houses of Assembly of States.

(4) In addition and without prejudice to the powers conferred by subsection (2) of this section, the National Assembly shall have power to make laws with respect to the following matters, that is to say:- (a) any matter in the Concurrent Legislative List set out in the first column of Part II of the Second Schedule to this Constitution to the extent prescribed in the second column opposite thereto; and, (b) any other matter with respect to which it is empowered to make laws in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution.

(5) If any Law enacted by the House of Assembly of a State is inconsistent with any law validly made by the National Assembly, the law made by the National Assembly shall prevail, and that other Law shall, to the extent of the inconsistency, be void”.

Past calls for scrapping of Senate Before the recent call from Idahosa that the Senate should be done away with apparently to save cost, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, through a post on Twitter had sometimes in May this year revealed that he would abolish the upper legislative body and divert the public resources saved from there to the education sector of the country. He said: “If you ask me, we will abolish the Senate because we don’t need the bicameral legislative arm.

We can’t afford it. That means we change our constitution. I have always said that those who are asking for revolution are also asking for a lot of things to change in the constitution.

“As soon as we win, we go to a constitutional conference where we change the Nigerian Constitution through a referendum and let Nigeria adopt the real Constitution because the Constitution as it is now is a fraudulent document created by the military.

“As President of Nigeria, I will work towards scrapping the bicameral legislative system, particularly, I will ensure the coven of thieves -@NgSenate Senate is scrapped and funds saved from there invested in education”.

In 2018, a former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, revealed that senators receive N13.5 million each monthly as running costs. “I think what we can say is that the running cost of a senator is N13.5 million every month”, he said.

According to Sani, while there is no specific instruction on what the fund should be used for, the onus is on lawmakers to provide receipts to back up their expenses from the running costs. He added that the running cost is in addition to funds earmarked to each senator for constituency projects.

Last year, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State also requested the scrapping of the Senate with each zone having an equal number of four representatives at the National Assembly.

He made the request while speaking at the Akure Centre of the Southwest Zonal public hearing put together by the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review. The governor, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), insisted that Nigeria should consider dropping the current bicameral structure of the National Assembly.

His words: “The membership of the Assembly should be parttime. No member should earn allowances not known to the Revenue Mobilisation and Allocation Committee, and the people they claim to serve. “Legislators should earn under a uniform salary structure.

Allowance peculiarities must not be about obscenity. The Senate should be scrapped. “The House of Representatives too should not be unwieldy. A maximum of four representatives should come from each zone”.

Furthermore, on September 19, 2012, the presidential candidate of the ruling APC, and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had in Abuja during the 2012 Annual Conference and Awards ceremony of Leadership Newspapers, disclosed that the House of Representatives is better placed as people’s representatives because of its closeness to the grassroots.

Tinubu noted that the scrapping of the upper legislative chamber will go a great deal in addressing the nation’s huge cost of governance and recurrent expenditure. He said: “We have kept complaining about the cost of governance and the recurrent expenditure, but we have never examined the structural problem of even the constitution that we are operating.

“Why do we need two Houses of the National Assembly, whereas the House of Representatives representing the smaller constituencies is enough for the same number of population. Why not get rid of the Senate for a slim and better legislative activity? Let us start examining that”.

Also, on October 10, 2019, the outgoing governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, had advocated the scrapping of the Senate to save costs and reduce the financial burden on the government.

The governor had equally called for the adoption of the Stephen Oronsaye’s report which recommended the merging of federal government agencies that perform similar functions to save the country’s resources and ensure effectiveness.

Fayemi spoke at one of the panel sessions on the sidelines of the 25th edition of the Nigerian Economic Summit with the theme, ‘Nigeria 2050: Shifting gears.’ He specifically stated that the type of legislative system that would be more productive for Ni

geria in this current economic situation is a unicameral legislature. Fayemi said: “We do need to look at the size of government in Nigeria, and I am an advocate of a unicameral legislature. What we need is the House of Representatives, because that is what represents.

“You have three senators from little Ekiti and you have three senators from Lagos State. It’s a no-brainer that it’s unequal. I guess the principle is not proportionality but that if you are a state, you get it automatically. “But I think that we can do away with that.

There are several things that we can do away within the government”. Senate president fumes In the meantime, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has said that there would be anarchy If the red chamber is scrapped. He particularly warned those clamouring for the scrapping of the Senate that the country runs the risk of falling into anarchy if it happens.

Lawan spoke while declaring open a retreat for top management staff of the National Assembly and National Assembly Service Commission in Abuja. He argued that rather than clamour for the scrapping of the upper chamber, those not comfortable with the senators in the current 9th Senate should vote them out in 2023.

The argument of those clamouring for the scrapping of the Senate because of the perceived jumbo pay being earned by the senators was also questioned by Lawan who urged critics to focus on supporting the system by ensuring that all monies allocated are well-utilised.

He stated further that the value of legislature to the nation is democracy and without it, there won’t be a democracy. Lawan said: “If you don’t like the set of members in the 9th National Assembly, change all of us in 2023. Get better people and let’s support the system to function. “The Senate is a leveller which ensured that all parts of the country are equally represented unlike the House of Representatives where states with higher

population produce the highest number of lawmakers. “Ask for what you think we should be doing rather than saying close down the Senate or the National Assembly.

Do you understand the implications of what would happen if we close the Senate? I am not saying so because I am in the Senate. “The Senate is a leveller because, in the House of Representatives, the population is major. That is why some states will have five, six members and others have up to 20.

So, if you say close down the Senate, there will be a day when people will cry foul. In the Senate, what Kano produces is what Bayelsa will produce. There are three senators in Kano and three senators in Bayelsa, so that stabilises the system. “Without the National Assembly and the legislature across the country, what you have is not a democracy any more

So, the value of the legislature and the National Assembly to Nigerians is democracy. If you take out the legislature, it might not be a dictatorship but certainly not a democracy. ”This may be a bit controversial, but I will not run away from it. What do the National Assembly and the legislature mean to Nigerians? Can we debate properly what the functions of members of the National Assembly should be?”.

Lawyers speak

A cross-section of senior lawyers have been speaking on the need to prune down the humongous cost of running the two chambers of the National Assembly. They were particularly concerned about the negative effects of the National Assembly’s expenses on the cost of governance

Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Olu Daramola, argued that Nigeria should return to the 1963 Republican Constitution, saying a bicameral legislature is too expensive for Nigeria’s lean purse.

Daramola said: “The Senate should be scrapped. The country should be restructured into six regions with equal representation in the legislative assembly. “Sittings of the legislative as-sembly should be on part-time basis where members are paid sitting allowance”.

Another silk, Mr. Olalekan Ojo, was of the view that scrapping the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly is not the only way of reducing cost of governance in Nigeria. “I know that a country may have a unicameral or bicameral legislature. In other words, a country can have just one legislative house at the Federal level.

“There is no doubt that the presidential system being operated in Nigeria is expensive. It has even been argued that it is one of the most expensive systems in the world. “But rather than scrapping the Senate, I will advocate a holistic review of the remuneration. Why not even make it part-time? The earlier suggested review should also cut across all the legislative houses in Nigeria.

“An outright scrapping of the Senate may not be the solution to the high cost of governance in Nigeria”, Ojo said. On his part, a rights activist, Mr. Timothy Adewale, said the Senate can be scrapped if done accordingly as provided for in the 1999 Constitution.

He noted that Sections 47 to 49 of the Constitution make provisions for the Senate and House of Representatives, with an addition that “Section 4 provides that the legislative powers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria shall be vested in the Senate and House of Representatives.

“The Constitution is the grundnorm. Anybody can call for an amendment, but it has to go through all the processes and procedures as outlined in the Constitution especially as provided for in Section 9 on the mode of altering provisions of the Constitution.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 9 specifically states that the National Assembly may, subject to the provisions of this Section, alter any of the provisions of this Constitution”. Adewale added that anyone calling for the scrapping of the Senate should be ready to go through the process of amending the Constitution before the scrapping can be possible.

