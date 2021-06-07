Relieving Nigeria of NASS’ financial burden

Lawyers: Legislative business shouldn’t be full-time

Will the scrapping of the Senate, as canvassed by Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, bring down the cost of governance and relieve the nation of the huge financial burden of maintaining the second arm of government? Lawyers say yes. AKEEM NAFIU reports

Some senior lawyers have thrown their weights behind the call by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State for the scrapping of the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly.

They said doing so will help in bringing down the cost of governance and consequently relieve the nation of the huge financial burden of maintaining the legislative arm of government.

According to the lawyers, no sane and progressive society incurs huge recurrent costs in maintaining its officials at the expense of providing reliable social services and enduring infrastructural facilities for its people. Governor Akeredolu had while speaking at the Akure Centre of the South-West Zonal Public Hearing on the review of the Constitution called for a unicameral legislature for the country.

The governor who was represented at the event by his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, was of the view that the upper chamber of the National Assembly should be scrapped while the Assembly should be on part-time basis in order to reduce the huge cost of governance. He disclosed that the state government will be delighted to see a Constitution that will enhance the performance of public office holders at all levels of governance.

He said: “The position of the Ondo State Government has been made public. We advocate for a Federal Government largely reduced in size and scope of engagement. We want to see a Constitution that will enhance the performance of public office holders at all levels. “It is possible to have a government that will serve the people in deed and truth.

The law of the land must aid this realistic expectation. We must reduce the cost of governance and shift attention to service delivery in this trying period. “The country may consider dropping the current bicameral structure of the National Assembly and adopt a unicameral legislature.

The membership of the Assembly should be part-time. No member should earn allowances not known to the Revenue Mobilisation and Allocation Committee and, more importantly, people they claim to serve. “Legislators should earn under a uniform salary structure.

Allowance peculiarities must not be about obscenity. The Senate should be scrapped.

The House of Representatives too should not be unwieldy. A maximum of four representatives should come from each zone”. Ekiti State Governor and the current Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, had also sometimes in 2019 called for the scrapping of the Senate in order to save cost and reduce financial burden on the government.

The governor said the country cannot continue to operate a bicameral legislature in the face of harsh economic conditions.

He was of the view that a unicameral legislature would be more productive for Nigeria in the current economic situation.

He said: “We do need to look at the size of government in Nigeria and I am an advocate of a unicameral legislature. What we really need is the House of Representatives, because that is what represents. “You have three senators from little Ekiti and you have three senators from Lagos State. It’s a no-brainer that it’s unequal, I guess the principle is not proportionality but that if you are a state, you get it automatically.

“But I think that we can do away with that. There are several things that we can do away within the government”. The governors’ concern was not unconnected with the public outrage that has continued to trail the monthly take-home of the 109 Senators and 360 members of the House of Representatives.

In a nation where many citizens are living below the poverty line, the lawmakers were earning far more than their counterparts in other parts of the world, including developed countries.

According to reports, a senator’s take-home pay is N182,060,000 per annum at the rate of N15,171,666.66 monthly while the annual take-home pay of a member of the House of Representatives stands at N136.68 million at a monthly take-home pay of N11.39 million.

Reports also had it that the take-home pay of a Nigerian senator is 281.56 times higher than the country’s per capita income, while that of a member of the House of Representatives is 218.69 times higher than the per capita income.

A whopping sum of N134 billion was also earmarked for the National Assembly in the 2021 budget out of the N496 billion allocated for statutory transfers. About N6 billion was added to the N128 billion proposed by President Buhari. This is also despite the fact that the president had initially increased the National Assembly’s budget from N125 billion in previous years to N128 billion for 2021.

The N134 billion earmarked for the Legislature is higher than what was budgeted for the Judiciary, the third arm of government, which has been receiving N110 billion since 2018.

Lawyers speak

Some men of the wig and gown have in the meantime expressed deep concerns over the huge financial burden of maintaining both Chambers of the National Assembly saying the ugly trend must be promptly halted.

The lawyers while speaking on the issue at the weekend aligned themselves with the proposition of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on the need for the country to switch from bicameral to unicameral legislature in order to reduce the cost of governance.

They were also of the views that legislative business should be conducted on a part-time basis. Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Niyi Akintola, said a way of bringing down the running cost of the National Assembly is to make legislative business part-time.

He was of the view that it is not illegal for legislators to be engaged in other business while also performing their legislative business.

He said: “I think it’s the way our legislators have taken legislative business that has giving rise to suggestions like these. Nigeria’s economy is currently in shambles and something urgent must be done to salvage the situation.

We must also do something about the humongous amount these legislators are collecting in the name of constituency allowance, salaries, allowances and so on. “Legislative business should be made part-time.

Afterall, the Constitution stipulates a maximum of 180 days and minimum of 61 days for the legislators to sit in a year. So, if a legislator sit for 61 days, he has complied with the constitutional requirements. The Constitution did not say the legislators must be in the parliament for 365 days.

“When I was in the parliament in my state as a Deputy Speaker, I was also going to court. Even, those who went to court to challenge my going to court lost out. I was a regular face in the courtroom even as a Deputy Speaker. This means they can equally continue with their profession while also carrying out their legislative duties”.

Speaking in the same vein, the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption ( PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), also called for the scrapping of the Senate while legislative business is done on a part-time basis. “Well, if I were to speak on this, I would simply suggest that we should just have one federal legislature, instead of two.

So, I agree with Governor Akeredolu, on the fact that we should have one legislature at the federal level, just as we have in the states. This would help avoid delays in legislations and also aid in cutting down on our expenses.

“But I think that a far more useful proposition is that we should stop having full-time legislators, and I know that Governor Akeredolu mentioned it too.

Throughout the first republic, we had part-time Legislators, who passed on the necessary legislations when needed while maintaining their normal jobs, preoccupations and professions.

“These part-time legislators would come in for about a month or 6 weeks, pass series of needed legislations and then go back. And after sometime, they would come back again. Hence, during that time, they were paid sitting allowance and given free accommodations. And by doing that, we cut down on the cost of governance tremendously.

So you can imagine having legislators who are earning over N15 million a month that we can calculate and much more that we cannot calculate (like constituency projects and the rest).

“Moreover, when you look at the report of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), you would agree that their recovery is mind blowing. In the public sector, particularly amongst legislators, most of these funds are not used but only inflated. It is really terrible.

Therefore, I align myself with the governor’s proposition and suggest that we have one legislature, which would be a part-time one.

“All legislators would strictly be people who are actually or already earning an income on something else. These ones should come in and handle the legislative work and be allowed to go back to their normal jobs.

They should be paid sitting allowance and provided with a free accommodation. I think that is a better idea”, Sagay said. In his submissions, Mr. Kunle Adegoke (SAN), noted with dismay that the huge cost of governance is negatively impacting good governance.

He said: “It is certain that huge cost of governance being incurred by this country is absolutely defeatist of guaranteeing good governance. No sane and progressive society incurs huge recurrent costs in maintaining its officials at the expense of providing reliable social services and enduring infrastructural facilities for its people.

“In the first place, it is important to reduce our legislative system to a unicameral structure as the bicameral system we run only delays time for passage of good laws and increases the amount being spent to maintain lawmakers.

It is also an unnecessary expense of resources in providing for the electoral process by which the senators emerge. The House of Representatives is sufficient for law-making where the nation is really desirous of providing a good structure for legally regulating its affais.

“In addition, it is important to make the legislative business a part-time assignment. An average lawmaker ascends to the chambers only to be engaged full-time which is economically devaluing the time spent on such assignment.

Spending full days of every week to debate motions and, at times, ridiculous issues in the name of legislative activities could be devastating to the conscience of a nation afflicted by so many crises as ours. I, therefore, support that the Senate should be scrapped while we retain the House of Representatives which is truly representative enough.

Service in the said House of Representatives should also be made part-time” A former Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Adekunle Ojo, noted that the nation’s present economic condition could no longer sustain bicameral legislature.

“We do not have an economy that can sustain bicameral legislature. It is expensive, bogus and unnecessary. How do you fathom so much that we spend on docile and duplicitous legislative arms? Not even have they be able to work on an acceptable Constitution that is capable of meeting the yearnings of the people since 1999”, he said.

Dr. Fassy Yusuf said the bicameral nature of the nation’s legislature is absolutely wasteful and unnecessary. Yusuf said: “The proposition by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State for the scrapping of the Senate is in tandem with what some of us have been talking about and emphasizing.

The bicameral nature of our legislature is absolutely wasteful, unnecessary and avoidable owing to the peculiarity of this country; a nation of consumers, a nation that hardly produces anything outside oil, a nation that is stricken by poverty and a nation that is suffering from social disequilibrium. “To this extent, I am in support of the governor’s proposition.

Besides, legislative business should even be on part-time basis. This is because the humongous amount of money being expended on the legislative arm of government can take care of so many things in this country. The money can be spent on education, health services as well as social infrastructures. “You can imagine having 109 Senators and 360 members of the House of Representatives, what are they doing? Doing what?

They just talk and keep talking. It’s all about motions and no movement. I think as a nation, we must get our bearings right and do what will deliver this country from the existing socio-economic challenges confronting it.”

