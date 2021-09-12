Religion, 1999 Constitution liable for insecurity –Archbishop Powerson

What is your overview of insecurity in Nigeria? A blind man and I dare to say, a The General Overseer of Family Restoration Ministries (International Holy Ghost Royal House of Restoration Churches) and convener of the Network of Christian Kings of Nigeria, Archbishop Emmanuel Ojo Powerson, speaks on national security, the 1999 constitution, and other issues, in this interview with TAI ANYANWU

A blind man and I dare to say, a toddler knows that there’s no security in Nigeria. How Nigeria deteriorated to this point, only God knows. You can’t put a price or definition on it, plain and simple, the nation is unsecured.

What perturbs me is that the elected President of the nation is a retired military General, Maybe he is not properly informed about what’s happening in the country.

But I think he is quite appalling. I don’t think any nation in this continent called Africa is as insecure as Nigeria, a sleeping, wound, ed, and dying giant.

Just how much does the insecurity bother you as a Christian leader?

Sometime in April 2020 during the Covid lockdown period, I was lying down on the prayer mountain. I was alone and I spent three weeks there. I was questioning God because my heart bleeds for this nation.

If we are having what we are facing now, what’s going to happen to our grandchildren? I am one man who has lived outside Nigeria for the last 40 years and before leaving, this nation and after leaving, this was the best.

Our people don’t go and sleep in the United States. You come, you go to school; the government will sponsor their education; the day of their graduation they leave. I know about five situations where people don’t wait to get their certificates, why? because here was better.

During independence day in Nigeria, children will match at the stadium. They will give us free food, Miranda or Crest with pride but where is the pride now? So, I started looking at it and I started processing this by mourning and groaning telling God “please, can you talk to Baba Buhari?

Give me a pathway to talk to him oh Lord may be inside or outside this country”, “Let him see what he has labored for is about to die”. Are they not the one that fought for this independence? The second-tier generation is those of Baba Obasanjo, Gowon, Buhari, Babangida.

The third-tier generation is where we are now. The first generation enjoyed so many things; the second enjoyed a lot but the third like if I see people go to ShopRite now they will be happy, it’s a disgrace.

Where are UTC, Kingsway, and Leventis? I started thinking and something just whispered into my spirit that it’s not just the government fault but general leadership fault and I jumped up from the prayer mountain.

God told me to create a conference called ‘Acts of Apostles’. And I began to study the Acts of Apostles and go and do research. I’m a research specialist.

I don’t think I’m a good teacher but I’m a good researcher. If you sneeze now, I will be thinking of what made you sneeze and I will begin to pound over it.

God told me “since you like research, and I gave you a ministry to the monarchs, you will have to understand that the monarchs are the Apostles of their city because the meaning is government authority”. He also told me “I am mandating you to start a conference called Acts of Apostle.

That I should start it first on the platform of church and the ministry and expand it which I may probably add the king thing into it”, so I started thinking about it. How do I do this?

And upon returning home, I spoke with my son, the Bishop of our ministry, and the National Secretary of the College of Bishops (GCBA) and I now decided that we are going to have the maiden edition of We need to start from the mentality of church, leaders; what is the right leadership, governance and then demonstrating the impact of the power of God; bringing the church, the priesthood, and the nation to the original intention of God, that’s the major purpose of the Acts of Apostles conference.

Would you say that religion is at the root of the socio-political quagmire Nigeria faces today?

Before we knew about religion, we knew humanity, check your Bible and Quran very well. So, anybody that is ruling this nation, should not rule bases on religion because the President is a President of everybody not a President of any religious beliefs.

Religion is the main problem we are facing in this country. In what way sir? If he is a Christian, everybody would want him to dance to their tune and do the Christian bidding based on religious views.

But the President is a Muslim. Everything is not based on religion alone but ethnocentric mentality and religion combine, so, technically now, the nation is being Islamized.

What is your thought about the move by Nigerian indigenous nationality which is spearheading the course of emancipation of indigenous ethnic groups from Fulani domination and Fulanization agenda?

Anywhere you flip me, you will find that I am a Nigerian. There is something about this nation I am addicted to.

No particular tribe owns this nation. Every sector of government is headed by a Fulani man. Were the people that voted in President Fulani alone? The Vice President is a Yoruba man, I want to say am sorry because that’s bull crap, so, if anybody says they want to leave, I concur because marriage is not by force it’s by choice and love.

If you can’t see love in the nation then we must have to split. We can’t see love anymore in this nation, so, there’s no need to stay. If anybody says they are leaving, it will be a crime to humanity to force them to stay.

One of their demands is that the 1999 constitution, which perceives gave undue advantage to the Fulani/North, should be abrogated and further elections must not hold under the 1999 constitution. What is your take on that?

If whoever or those that were involved in the drafting of the 2999 Constitution don’t see any anomalies and all kinds of faults there, then they were paid.

People were paid to support that voice. It is very obvious in that constitution that a path was opened for certain ethnic groups to own the nation.

That is why am looking for a way to talk to the President because when he was a military Head of State, his legacy was super. If they can go and kidnap Maxi Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya and if Baba should die and his children run to another country, who says they cannot grab his grandchildren?

This thing is nemesis because it will surely catch up. The constitution is a big joke.

We don’t have a constitution. This is probably the best nation with potentials. When you flip this nation upside down, the potentials are incredible but we don’t have a constitution.

A constitution where the judiciary is not independent; a constitution where certain ethnic groups have the upper hand; a constitution whereby you are moving to create colonies over indigenes, something is wrong.

How would you want the government to handle the issue of secessionist agitations in the country?

It’s simply through Referendum. A Referendum will be supervised by the G7. There must be a vote and not the one that will be rigged.

