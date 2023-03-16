News Top Stories

Religion, ethnicity cost many of my colleagues re-election –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila insists religious and ethnic factors highly influenced the outcomes of the February 25 presidential National Assembly elections. According to him, the development cost a num- ber of his colleagues their re-election. Gbajabiamila stated this when the executives of the House of Representatives Press Corps, led by Chairman Grace Ike, paid him a congratulatory visit in his Abuja office yesterday. He said: “It was a hardwon battle not just for me but for many of our colleagues on the floor there. All 360 of us. Many were unlucky. Some were lucky. “I used the word ‘lucky’ deliberately because this election was not as it should be; not so much about the performance of members, whether on the floor or in their constituencies.

“It was about a lot of other things. It was about religion. It was about ethnicity. It was about so many other things, and I hope that as we develop as a nation, one’s election would be based solely, or at least mostly, on his or her performance on the floor and in the constituency. “That is what I hope will happen as we move along and that is why I mentioned the Electoral Act that was just passed.

“That is why I fought tooth and nail to make sure the Electoral Act adopted strictly the direct mode for primaries because of elections. “Even though at the general election members lost, a lot of members actually lost their elections at the primaries, where their acceptance by the constituents was not put to the test.” Gbajabiamila said the National Assembly would further review the Electoral Act 2022 to deepen democracy in the country.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Extension of IGP Baba’s tenure needless—Ubani

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu

The Chairman, Section of Public Interest and Development (SPIDEL) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr. Monday Ubani, has described as needless the extension of the tenure of office of the incumbent Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, by President Muhammadu Buhari. Speaking, while reacting to the IGP’s tenure elongation by the presidency, […]
Editorial Top Stories

Bandits or terrorists, FG needs to secure Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Given the continued loss of lives and socioeconomic dislocation unleashed on Nigeria by rising insecurity, different stakeholders have reacted to the avoidable man-made menace. Some of the stakeholders, including state governors and Speakers of the 36 states of the federation, have urged the Federal Government to declare the bandits as terrorists. There is also an […]
News Top Stories

Kaduna Assembly approves castration as punishment for rapists

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Following the upsurge of rape cases in the state, especially during the recently lifted lockdown, the Kaduna State House of Assembly (KHSA) has approved castration as punishment for those convicted of the crime. This development follows the passage of a bill to amend the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017, by the state lawmakers. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica