Religion, ethnicity cost many of my colleagues re-election –Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila insists religious and ethnic factors highly influenced the outcomes of the February 25 presidential National Assembly elections. According to him, the development cost a num- ber of his colleagues their re-election. Gbajabiamila stated this when the executives of the House of Representatives Press Corps, led by Chairman Grace Ike, paid him a congratulatory visit in his Abuja office yesterday. He said: “It was a hardwon battle not just for me but for many of our colleagues on the floor there. All 360 of us. Many were unlucky. Some were lucky. “I used the word ‘lucky’ deliberately because this election was not as it should be; not so much about the performance of members, whether on the floor or in their constituencies.

“It was about a lot of other things. It was about religion. It was about ethnicity. It was about so many other things, and I hope that as we develop as a nation, one’s election would be based solely, or at least mostly, on his or her performance on the floor and in the constituency. “That is what I hope will happen as we move along and that is why I mentioned the Electoral Act that was just passed.

“That is why I fought tooth and nail to make sure the Electoral Act adopted strictly the direct mode for primaries because of elections. “Even though at the general election members lost, a lot of members actually lost their elections at the primaries, where their acceptance by the constituents was not put to the test.” Gbajabiamila said the National Assembly would further review the Electoral Act 2022 to deepen democracy in the country.

