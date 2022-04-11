Religious Differences: Police warn Edo family over threat to life

The Edo State Police Command has reiterated that it will ensure that every member of the society enjoys unfettered freedom of association and religion, warning that it will not tolerate anyone causing problems of any kind in their attempt to breach the fundamental right to freedom of association and worship of any member of the society.

Giving the warning while speaking on the yet to be concluded case of the alleged attack on one Mrs Grace Idiahi in Abudu, Orhionwon Local Government Area of the state and her son, Lucky Idiahi by suspected members of the family, allegedly led by one Musa Idiahi, still at large, over failure of the woman and her children to follow the line of what they described as the family Islamic religion, the police said it will not fold its hands and watch anyone breach the peace that exists in the state under any guise.

The police in its Police Extract signed by Yusuf Aliu, a Superintendent of Police on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, and sighted by New Telegraph, wondered why anyone will want to force religious belief on another as ‘family religion’ in a circular state like Edo State, promising to get to the root of the lingering crisis in the Idiahi family which has led to the injury to members of the family and death of one of them following suspected injuries from the fracas.

The position of the police follows a former complaint to the Abudu Divisional Headquarters of the Police by Lucky Idiahi who reported that after the death of his father, Mr. Idiahi Ogbodu, in 2013, who had converted to Christianity from Islam, the original family religion, that the entire family met and insisted that the wife and child he left behind must revert to Islam if they hope to continue to enjoy any benefit from the family inheritance.

This family position was however resisted by their mother and her child, who informed that they had converted to Christianity and now members of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry and there was no going back.

Unhappy with the response, a family member, one Musa Idiahi allegedly led a team of thugs to unleash mayhem on his mother and himself (Lucky Idiahi), who had just returned from his poultry farm and left her with serious injuries, she later died from what is suspected to be a result of injuries sustained from the beating, with Lucky also sustaining g injuries on his body and the family members vowed that the harassment will not stop unless they revert to Islam or stay clear of their inheritance and family activities.

