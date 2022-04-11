Metro & Crime

Religious Differences: Police warn Edo family over threat to life

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue Comment(0)

The Edo State Police Command has reiterated that it will ensure that every member of the society enjoys unfettered freedom of association and religion, warning that it will not tolerate anyone causing problems of any kind in their attempt to breach the fundamental right to freedom of association and worship of any member of the society.

 

Giving the warning while speaking on the yet to be concluded case of the alleged attack on one Mrs Grace Idiahi in Abudu, Orhionwon Local Government Area of the state and her son, Lucky Idiahi by suspected members of the family, allegedly led by one Musa Idiahi, still at large, over failure of the woman and her children to follow the line of what they described as the family Islamic religion, the police said it will not fold its hands and watch anyone breach the peace that exists in the state under any guise.

 

The police in its Police Extract signed by Yusuf Aliu, a Superintendent of Police on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, and sighted by New Telegraph, wondered why anyone will want to force religious belief on another as ‘family religion’ in a circular state like Edo State, promising to get to the root of the lingering crisis in the Idiahi family which has  led to the injury to members of the family and death of one of them following suspected injuries from the fracas.

 

The position of the police follows a former complaint to the Abudu Divisional Headquarters of the Police by Lucky Idiahi who reported that after the death of his father, Mr. Idiahi Ogbodu, in 2013, who had converted to Christianity from Islam, the original family religion, that the entire family met and insisted that the wife and child he left behind must revert to Islam if they hope to continue to enjoy any benefit from the family inheritance.

This family position was however resisted by their mother and her child, who informed that they had converted to Christianity and now members of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry and there was no going back.

 

Unhappy with the response, a family member, one Musa Idiahi allegedly led a team of thugs to unleash mayhem on his mother and himself (Lucky Idiahi), who had just returned from his poultry farm and left her with serious injuries, she later died from what is suspected to be a result of injuries sustained from the beating, with Lucky also sustaining g injuries on his body and the family members vowed that the harassment will not stop unless they revert to Islam or stay clear of their inheritance and family activities.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Evans: My husband is a liar, wife of accused kidnapper reveals

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Ogechi Uchechukwu, wife of an alleged kidnapper, Uche Amadi, Tuesday told the court that her husband lied about his involvement with the alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, in the criminal allegations of kidnap. Ogechi said that her husband had travelled from Port Harcourt to Lagos in 2016 after receiving a call from his […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged N32.8bn pension fraud: EFCC rearrests ex-civil servant

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

A former Assistant Director in the Federal Civil Service, Mr. John Yusuf, has been rearrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over an alleged N32.8billion police pension fund fraud. Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Dele Oyewale, who made the disclosure in a statement, Monday, said Yusuf, “…has […]
Metro & Crime

Former Enugu Commissioner, prominent politician, Sam Ejiofor, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  A prominent Enugu politician and former Commissioner Prince Sam Ejiofor is dead. His death was made public by the President General of Mgbogodo Autonomous Community Town Union, Engr Ikechukwu Ani. He wrote: “On behalf of Mgbogodo Autonomous Community Agbani, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, the town union joins the entire Ejiofor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica