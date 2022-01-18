Religious groups move against sexual violence

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other stakeholders have expressed their desire to collaborate in finding lasting solutions to gender-based violence. REGINA OTOKPA reports

Religious leaders are a strong force when it comes to shaping public opinion and mobilising for or against a common cause.

Across the world, religion is a key rallying point for social mobilisation. This is because people usually have a strong inclination to believe an issue and pursue a cause if it came from their religious group.

In Nigeria, it is a common sight to find a large number of Christians topping to various churches every Sunday, just as Muslims troop to their mosques to pray and worship on Fridays.

These adherents of both religions worship God in their own unique ways but they have something in common, reverence for their religious leaders.

Usually they are sit in the congregation and pay rapt attention to their spiritual leaders whom they hold in high esteem. It is this common element that some civil society organisations are seeking to exploit in disseminating information on some disturbing social issues that seem to defy solutions.

The privilege of speaking to hundreds and thousands of worshipers under one roof could be one way to finally arrest the increasing rate of gender based violence especially sexual assault and rape against wom

en and girls. The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Wanda Adu Foundation have expressed deep concern over the involvement of some religious leaders and church workers in the ugly act of sexual violence.

They agreed it was time the church stepped into the fight to protect women and girls from sexual violations.

According to the President and founder of the Wanda Adu Foundation, Wanda Ebe, the church can help to curb the menace by preaching more on the evil associated with the act, its moral, physical, psychological effects and the stand of the church on such violations.

Speaking to INSIDE ABUJA, Ebe, who called for strengthening of laws on preventing and punishing sexual abuse, said religious leaders need to take legal action when there are cases of rape in religious organizations and handle them as the criminal offences rather than spiritual cases.

“Religious leaders need to encourage members to speak up and seek justice rather than cover the sin irrespective of the offender.”

Sadly, many religious bodies, security agencies and highly placed individuals in society shut down many cases of sexual violations and the perpetrators walk away freely, but this only puts the lives of so many other women and girls in danger, Ebe said.

Citing a recent incident where a 57years old pastor in one of the pentecostal churches in the country raped a three-year old girl, she lamented that rather than seek justice and punish the Pastor or shattering the life of a little girl, the Church was busy begging the Foundation to let go of the case.

Secretary General of CAN, Daramola Barde, who said sexual assault in the country had assumed a pathetic situation, pledged CAN’s support in fighting the menace in and outside the church to ensure safe spaces for women and girls.

“It is sad to see how children are being uselessly and recklessly violated. What is in a six year-old-girl that you will sleep with her? What do you call affection? What do you call love and emotion towards opposite sex or same sex?

“One should be very supporting towards the cause you are championing. Whether it is a pastor, policeman, or whoever that is involved in sexual abuse, it is bad enough,” he said.

Recalled that recently, hundreds of women in Nigeria, joined the rest of the world to commemorate the 16 days of activism and protest against the increasing rate of rape in the country.

The action was derived from 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence, an annual international campaign that kicks off on 25 November, which is also the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and runs through to December 10, the Inter- Human Rights Day.

