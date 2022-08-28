Religious intolerance, evidence of our primitiveness –Ilechukwu

Dr. Cosmas Ilechukwu, Founder of the Charismatic Renewal Ministries (CRM) and the National Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) shares with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM how the revival that swept through the Catholic Church led to the Charismatic movement, the turbulence in the South-East and the nation

Can you give a peep into how the journey of the Charismatic Renewal Ministries started?

Charismatic Renewal Ministries has its origin in the Catholic Charismatic Renewal Movement in the Roman Catholic Church. We were all members of the Charismatic Movement, those of us who were there in the 80s’.

All of us were students in different universities and we participated actively. Somewhere along the line, it became necessary for us to have students’ arms of the Charismatic Movement.

So we formed what we called National Catholic Charismatic Students and that became the umbrella body for all the students involved in the movement all across the different tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

From there when some of our members began to graduate we saw it necessary to start another branch of it, and we started what we called Graduate Charismatic Fellowship (GCF) and as it began to operate in different parts of the country, all kinds of people began to join the fellowship including artisans, traders and civil servants.

At a time we had a large proportion of people who were not graduates and they did not quite like the name, Graduate Charismatic Fellowship. We had to combine both students and graduates fellowship under an umbrella which we called Charismatic Renewal Ministries.

This margin of the two bodies happened in 1987, from that moment we began to answer Charismatic Renewal Ministries which is still what we bear till date. God set us up with a commission to champion two strong agenda.

The first is to be God’s instrument for catalysing revival, the revival that swept through the Catholic Church in the 80’s was as a result of this group. Then God gave us another assignment of championing missionary activities. So the Catholic Renewal Ministries exist to champion revival and to champion missions.

That is why up until today we are wholeheartedly involved in missions whereby we take the gospel to areas where the gospel has not reached.

We are also interested in making sure people who are already Christians are living their Christian life in the fire and anointed of the Holy Spirit. That is what we exist to do and that is who we at CRM are.

Can the church be said to be founded in the 80’s?

The church was based on the prophecy. God gave it to us on February 18, 1980. The trajectory is that God told us to start preparing men for a great harvest. It was on the prophecy that all of the activities explained to you began to happen.

We founded the students group then we founded the GCF. In 1987 we became Charismatic Renewal Ministries, though we were not yet a church but a fellowship within the Catholic Church. In 1998 we became independent of the Catholic Church and became a denomination of our own. It happened on Pentecost Sunday 1998.

You are one of the respected preachers from the Igbo extraction, how do you see all that has been happening in the region recently?

I feel terrible and disappointed. I never could have imagined that the Igbo land will become engulfed in these kinds of security challenges that we are facing today.

I have always reasoned that the Igbo people are wise and they will not allow themselves to be pushed into the situation we have found ourselves in. But unfortunately we are in it.

We live in the fear of everything, trusting God to protect us day by day. It is embarrassing but we are overcoming it and by the grace of God the story will be different very soon.

Could you explain what the Igbos have been pushed into?

The Igbo people have been victims of victimisation in Nigeria right from its conception. The marginalisation of the Igbo man did not start today. It has always been there.

This is why Nnamdi Azikiwe did not become the Prime Minister of Nigeria. It is all part of the marginalisation that was brought about in the northern part of Nigeria in the 60’s, and that was what snowballed into the declaration of Biafra independence.

All these Igbos were seeking for their own space and to have their own voice. I thought that the common fate we all suffered would have bound us in a system of love where we honour ourselves and work in synergy for self-defense.

But unfortunately we have turned the barrel against ourselves, we are now kidnapping ourselves, we are now killing ourselves and creating all kinds of difficulties for ourselves and it is not good at all.

Yes. There are some foreigners who are also part of these. But if we had united and refused to get involved, we would have been able to handle the foreign elements perpetuating these evils.

The Igbos are sometimes accused of being saboteurs and that they cannot be trusted with power?

That makes no sense. Nobody is more trustworthy in this country than the Igbo man. Nobody is more quintessentially a Nigerian than an Igbo man. I have lived here in Owerri since 1987, I cannot point to any property that belongs to a Hausa man here nor can I point to any property that belongs to a Yoruba man here.

But go to any community of your choice in Nigeria, you will not lack the presence of an Igbo man in terms of community development and whatever the society needs to survive and prosper.

Was it not because of the sacrifice of Zik that Nigeria exists today? People that make this kind of unhealthy statement against the Igbo nation should be rebuked. I do not agree with that.

What is your take on the agitation for Biafra?

It is a legitimate demand for a people to be allowed to live. If after the war there was a proper integration of the Igbo nation into the body of Nigeria’s politics and their properties taken away in the different parts of the country during the war were all returned back to them this agitation will not be there.

The agitation was forced upon the Igbo man; it did not originate from us. It was a reaction to systematic victimisation of a people, and if someone pursues you until your back against the wall, the only option is to push forward. What you see as agitation is the Igbo man trying to push forward to self-defence and self-actualisation.

Does this mean seeking a separatist government?

We are saying Nigeria should be restructured to the way it was before the civil war, whereby the different parts of Nigeria were pursuing their legitimate interests at their own speed.

How do you think of a situation where someone who scored 90 per cent in an entrance examination is denied admission, rather than someone who scored 30 per cent is given admission, simply because of their state of origin?

That is pulling down the progressives to allow the redundant. I do not think it is proper.

What we are saying is that let there be a restructuring whereby the six political zones become autonomous regions contributing their own quota for the running of the central government- something similar to what we had before the Civil War where we had four regions – the Northern, Eastern, Western and Midwestern regions. People developed their regions, economy, infrastructures and everything they had at the same time making contributions to run the center. Nigeria functioned well at that time.

Bringing all the ethnic groups in Nigeria which are more than 300 under a unitary system of government is an aberration.

That is why Nigeria at independence opted for a federal system. What we are asking for is true federalism whereby we have a clearly defined federating unit with rights and obligations clearly defined.

What is your view on the Federal Government’s decision to proscribe IPOB while leaving out Miyetti Allah to their activities?

That is exactly the marginalization we are talking about. As far as I know IPOB, members do not bear arms and are not militant in any way. What they were doing here in those days was to carry their flags, sing on the streets and go home when they get tired.

It was when the Federal Government started sending soldiers to kill them that they learnt to defend themselves. The Miyetti Allah people not only carry guns to kill people and make bold to say they did what they did.

Nobody amongst them has been arrested nor prosecuted whereas IPOB members are being harassed. This is unacceptable because whatever is good for the goose is good for the gander.

Do you think the Igbos have their house in order for power to move to them as regards having an Igbo President come 2023?

They are much ready. Of all the people contesting for the 2023 elections, tell me who you think is more equipped intellectually and other ways to lead this country. I am sure you do not need a prophet to tell you that.

The handwriting is obvious on the wall, the Igbos are more ready than any part of Nigeria to lead the nation.

Do you see this becoming a reality as one of the presidential candidates said it will take a miracle…

We believe in miracles as we serve a God of miracles. So, if it takes a miracle it means it is a possibility because that miracle is going to happen.

There are more cases of religious intolerance in the country, how do you see this?

It all points to our primitivity because in every modern society freedom of speech, freedom of association and freedom of religion are observed.

These are enshrined in our Constitution and people who do not respect that are showing signs of being primitive. God will help us with some level of enlightenment and enable us to do the right thing.

