Olubadan designate
Islam

Religious leader to Olubadan-designate: Make your reign more glorious

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

As preparation for the coronation of the new Olubadan is in top gear, founder and Spiritual Leader of Shafaudeen in Islam and former lecturer, Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Prof. Sabitu Olagoke Ariyo has charged the Olubadan- designate, Dr. Lekan Balogun, to deploy his past records into his reign towards making Ibadan far better than he met it. Speaking during a visit to the new Olubadan in his Alarere residence, Olagoke, who is also the Mogaji Ogun Elu Aare Alasa Dynasty, Oja’ba, said that people’s expectations from the monarch are very high. While describing Dr. Balogun as a dynamic personality, the religious leader said the new monarch could not afford to fail and in order to meet the people’s aspiration and yearnings, the new Oba must promote functional traditional title holdings.

He said that Dr. Balogun’s era must reawake all the title holders to be functional in their assumed duties of serving their people, recalling that he never realized the relevance of traditional titles until he became Mogaji with the particular challenges of removing moral decadence, as well as, viable value degeneration and rebuilding/reconstruction of the collapsed first ‘Igbejo’.

He said: “The Mogajis and other traditional title holders must be saddled with projects for areas of jurisdiction starting from working on security of their areas by working with the security agents (formal and informal) of their domains in their local government areas.

“Every security problem is local, hence the need to harness security resources by the Mogaji and other traditional title holders in the society to be able to promote functional title holdings. This should come with a good feedback mechanism on the ground to Olubadan as the father of all,” he added. Stressing that holding chieftaincy title should not be for fun but with concomitant responsibilities, he maintained that it is when the Chieftaincy title holders are responsibly functional and having good working relationship with the Oba that peace and accelerated growth could be promoted.

The academic and prolific author prayed for good health and long reign for the new monarch and peaceful tenure as he presented him with about a dozen different books authored by him. Responding, Dr. Balogun thanked Olagoke for the visitation, his words of advice, which he promised to guard jealously and for the various publications presented to him. He charged him to continue praying for him and not to be too far away from him with a promise that he would be receptive to good counselling and admonition.

 

