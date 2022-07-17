Religious leaders should denounce terrorism, banditry –Bishop Okafor

Bishop Dr. Goddy Okafor, President/Founder of the Peculiar People Ministries Int’l Inc, with headquarters in Aba, Abia State, Nigeria, has been serving as one of the frontline leaders in the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). He is the present Director, PFN in Diaspora / Pilgrims HolyLand Tours, a two-time Chairman of PFN and CAN, Abia State Chapter and the immediate CAN past zonal Chairman, South-East. He speaks with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM on issues bordering on bad governance and the fate of the nation

PFN’s Directorate of Politics and Governance has been faulted to subtly spring division between CAN and PFN. What is your take on this?

I doubt the authenticity of the above allegation. Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has never worked against other church groups in CAN. That allegation should be properly investigated. Something is fundamentally wrong with its source.

How do you see the increase in attacks on churches with clergymen being kidnapped and killed?

Attack on worship places is barbaric and senseless. By experience, I have come to know that people who are in one religion today change and adopt another religion tomorrow.

The responsibility of every religious leader and followers is to do more in propagating the teaching of their religions. If they can work real hard and show love enough, more people will convert to their own religions. You don’t have to force anyone to adhere to your way of life or religion.

More so, religious leaders should discourage their members from getting involved in any form of banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and use of force to get other people convert to their own religion.

Nigeria seems to be at a crossroad with high cost of living, lingering Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, hunger, insecurity e.t.c. What is your suggestion as the way forward?

Let me reiterate, there is really no need shedding fresh tears over old grief. We have been through much as a nation. Let us concentrate on solutions and not on what have gone wrong. We need to forge ahead by voting in a trusted leader who will tackle these issues head on and bring healing to the wounds of many civil servants, who have lost hope in the Nigerian government. Let us entrench good governance and all these issues will be addressed.

There have been talks on citizens bearing arm for self-defence, as a security expert who also is a preacher advised that what Nigerians need right now is to do what the United States constitution and the Americans ratified on the 15th of December 1791 known as the Second Amendment. This he explained is the right of the citizens to bear arms, whether or not they are part of the military or hunters. Do you disagree or support this position?

I believe that, if Nigerians are allowed to bear arms, that may go a long way in curbing insecurity in our nation. However, proper legislative bills on terms and conditions for acquiring arms and their licenses will be given a priority.

Are there things CAN and other Christian bodies are doing to ensure the right person assumes the office of the president following the 2023 General Elections?

The Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN), has mobilized every Christian to engage in prayers for Nigeria. We believe in the efficacy of prayer. We believe in the God factor. As a matter of fact, no meaningful progress can be made on earth by human effort only. God, the perfect designer who designed the whole universe still answers prayers and upholds all things by the word of His power.

Prayer has remained the platform for engaging God to help those on earth. Presently, CAN has asked all Christians to go and get their PVCs, revalidate them in readiness to fully participate in the 2023 General Elections. We in CAN are of the view that anyone who refuses to exercise his franchise in voting for his candidate has no right to criticize any leader.

The Muslim-Muslim ticket has been faulted and at the same time some leaders have viewed it should not be a source of concern as long as the wellbeing of the nation improves. What is your take?

Muslim-Muslim ticket is a demonstration of intolerance against the Igbos and northern Christians. If Nigeria must make progress as a nation, lopsidedness, imbalance, injustice and inequality must be seriously addressed. How do we work together as a nation when one section of our country is grossly mistreated and marginalized?

What kind of president do you think Nigeria needs?

Nigeria is in dire need of a president who is God fearing, a technocrat; an economist and a detribalized Nigerian with track records of excellent performances; both in private and public resources management. Nigeria is blessed by God and should not be feeding from hand to mouth.

Nigerian politicians, over the years have been given all the support necessary to turn things around, accelerate development, provide employment, Okafor stabilize the economy, address with strong political will, issues of security and national integration.

I believe good governance, people-oriented projects, security of lives and property, are all democratic dividends which Nigerian people have been denied for several decades. Nigerians have men who come to power and leave without making any significant change. I would say with all humility that Nigerians are tired of story-telling gentlemen in power.

They now need a proactive, pragmatic approach to governance by their new President come 2023. For the citizenry, I admonish everyone to go out and vote into power a change agent, a true democrat, a promise keeper and not someone who will come with empty promises and excuses as usual. We need a ‘talk and do leader’. Finally, I recommend that aggressive prayers be made for Nigeria in the following order: For God to give us peace in our hearts as a people.

Let there be no war or any form of bloodshed in our land; that the 2023 General Elections should be free, fair and credible; that the present security challenges facing us as a nation will be extinguished. I also want them to pray that INEC will not fail Nigerians this time; that our presidential aspirants, their parties and supporters will give peace a chance; that there will be a political solution to resolving all agitations and other issues militating against our peaceful co-existence as a nation; that our President, General Muhammadu Buhari will have the political will to call all Nigerians, to toe the line of peace by aggressively stressing out those things that unite us and condemn in strong terms things that divide us. Without justice, equity and fairness, true peace will elude us.

