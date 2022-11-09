Religious leaders’ve responsibility to make Nigeria work –CAN

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has said the Church, especially religious leaders, have the responsibility of making Nigeria work by preaching the messages of hope, unity, and brotherliness rather than aggravate the challenges the country was passing through.

Archbishop Okoh, who spoke at the Divine Commonwealth Conference of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion (DIVCCON) yesterday in Abuja with the theme: ‘At the name of Jesus,’ noted that even though there was a clear manipulation to subdue the country spiritually, Nigeria would break free from all strongholds and dark powers by a common understanding and faith in God.

He said: “God is aware of all our human predicaments and no challenge is greater than the name above every other name, Jesus! In these days when it is said that some people have gone diabolic in order to become relevant in politics; immoral activities celebrated in some quarters, level of injustice rising, sanctity of life reduced to the lowest levels with the wicked activities of bandits, kidnappers, armed robbery, insurgency and killing of innocent citizens, it is clear that there is spiritual manipulation to subdue this nation.

“However, when we express a common understanding and faith in the power of the name of Jesus Christ then all the strongholds of the enemy and powers of darkness holding our nation from progressing shall all be destroyed. Nigeria shall rise from the ashes of despair and hopelessness to a new season of abundance. All shall be well with our nation again! “This year’s DIVCCON is also coming at a critical time in our nation when we are commencing the process of choosing our leaders and deepening our democracy. We are at a time when all hands must be on deck to ensure that the process results in sustainable growth and good governance for our people. We are at a time when every stakeholder in the future of this country must rise up to be counted and make their voices heard through prayers, intercession and supplications for our land.”

