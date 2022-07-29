Religious pairing’ll not determine winner of 2023 presidency –Erubami

Mashood Erubami is a civil society activist and President and Convener of Nigeria Voters Assembly, a non-governmental organisation that advocates for greater participation in the political process. In this interview, he speaks on the recently Osun State governorship election, the debate over All Progressives Congress (APC) Muslim-Muslim ticket and the 2023 general election, among others. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

What is your immediate reaction to the outcome of the recently held Osun State governorship election?

My immediate reaction was that of regret for the indifference, apathy and carelessness of leaders of the APC in Osun State. Why did I mention indifference? There is no political party that is not faced with internal squabbles, some have turned their conflict into positive development by ensuring that the root of all crises in their parties are established and in some cases blame is apportioned to some, why some are warned against externalising such crisis. In the case of the APC, it seems that the party lacks conflict resolution mechanism due to leadership ambivalence to reported cases of internal conflicts that are brewed by misplaced party policies, guidelines and even known infringements of the party’s constitution, Electoral Act and the National Constitution. The crisis in Osun was caused by misplacement of government priority which led to misrepresentation of the Party’s manifestos as a change agent. It was followed by peoples’ reaction and re-evaluation of the party’s beliefs negatively, especially before the end of the tenure of ex-Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Was this responsible for the loss of the party in the state?

That set the platform of hate and regret for which the popularity of the party started dwindling before the change of baton in 2018 and laid the foundation for vehement desire to change the political preference of the people. The people distanced from the party and the last straw that broke the camel’s back was the internal factional relationship between the ex-governor and the incumbent governor.

The nonchalant response of the leadership both at the state and national levels led to group positioning and counter community organizing in the state. The ex-governors group believed that they were not accommodated enough in the government of Governor Isiaka Oyetola. Interestingly, the policies of the ex-governor not kept as they were. Added to these factors was the hatred by the school’s old proprietors on the merger of the schools and the growing large numbers of victims of the socialist projects of the administration which kept on widening the trust gap in the two brothers, the exgovernor and the incumbent. This conflictual relationship set the foundation for the peoples’ strive to disown the APC and that led to the grievous loss.

Did you see the defeat of the incumbent and APC governorship candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, coming?

Yes, it was visible, given the prevailing facts of self-pride, isolation and exclusion on the part of the Governor Oyetola’s administration and disregard for the APC between and against the membership. Ordinarily, nobody would have expected Governor Oyetola to lose the election of a state he took mysteriously, not winning the majority of the votes. Indeed, a state he did not win legitimately on the popular votes of the electorate. Initially, he was to lose marginally until the result of the first run turned to a ‘rerun’ which brought the leaders into an uncomfortable alliance between two unfriendly personalities and a party.

Senator Iyiola Omisore, who was then in another party was prompted to change his membership and defect to the APC. The votes of his controlled constituencies added up to what led Oyetola to eventually win with a very thin margin of 482 votes. Although Governor Oyetola started well, he did his own bit but not as smoothly as it should be. A gentleman who did well in keeping to his promises, he performed averagely in debt repayment and regular payment of salaries and monthly pension, he also maintained a stable economy for Osun.

He is a performer, though he was not as popular and loved by the masses as Aregbesola was. But the carelessness of the party left the needed resolution efforts open, when the speedy resolution of the conflict would have brought in a blossoming relationship with increased electoral values. That honestly would have cancelled the vote deficits from the local governments.

APC never lost elections in Osogbo and the votes from Ejigbo, Ikirun and Ife-Ijesha and Iwo would have netted increased winning votes, all things being equal. Oyetola’s failure to return for a second term was due to the earlier stated facts but exacerbated by the seeming overconfidence of his administration, unresolved division in the party, coupled with the avoidable isolation of factions and members’ total exclusion. It must be stated here that the above limiting factors cannot be restricted to Governor Oyetola administration alone. These have been responsible for the failure of past APC chieftains, who were sent out of offices by the opposition. Unfortunately, such factors if care is not taken might be an albatross that may undermine the party’s successes at all levels of its elections in Ogun, Oyo and Kwara states. Thank God, the party has managed to win Ondo and Ekiti states already.

You said Governor Oyetola started well; at what point did things started nose-diving for him and the APC?

Oyetola started playing God when he sidelined his predecessor on the desirability of sustaining the novel programmes they brought up together; projects like all the O’s, the “O’Yes, O’Garment, O’Food, O’Uniform, OPON IMO and the infrastructural facilities in schools which brought students from various schools together in model schools and causing the state to build gigantic edifies which cost the state enormous funding having huge effects on the state’s revenue. Of course, there was the ‘ONA BABA Ona’ projects embarked upon by the Aregbesola administration which could not be completed before he left office, leaving a lot of masses focused programmatic policies, given the fast dwindling monthly revenues of the state which at a stage suddenly went down due to very high loan repayment deductions from the state monthly allocations.

However, the pride of wanting to be alone, in planning and execution of projects, the penchant for bringing into office ‘my own people’ and deliberate attempt to open up to new relationships, helped to create conflicts which could not be faithfully managed between the two of them, the ex and the incumbent. Oyetola was openly not ready for democratic resolution of the crisis. He enlarged the hatred introduced into the matter and that further created a wide gulf of enmity between the supporters of each divide – Governor Oyetola and his predecessor, Aregbesola. Indeed, non-recognition apart, the absolute exclusion of Aregbesola’s loyalists from government coupled with unhidden neglect, portraying the other side as inconsequential, were the last straw that broke the camel’s back.

As these were going on, the opposition, which never jettisoned the idea of taking the full marrow bone with flesh meat and political juicy offices from the two brothers fighting without caution, had kept on organizing, the Peoples Demtocratic Party Candidate (PDP) and Senator Ademola Adeleke kept on building more enmity between them to further disintegrate their mass based support.

At a time, in March 2022, during the national convention in Abuja, the local drummers that knew the songs that Aregbesola liked and the drumbeat he danced to, came to Abuja with Oyetola, changed the songs and turned the drum beat to that of Oyetola, confirming the irresolvability of the crisis that had set in. It finally led to separation between the two camps and prepared the solid ground for the defeat of July 16. Oyetola was more of an introvert, hence, he was considered gentle, though Aregbesola was in office, an extrovert, but a development focused Marxist. Today, unknown to the two driving forces behind the crisis, the sad defeat was not their own alone, they allowed the crisis to get messier and that affected the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the people who love them all. The bitter lessons that must be learnt from the results of Osun 2022 election, is not to be vehemently disposed against crisis and conflict management and resolution. Members of the same party must resolve inter-party conflicts unless it involves bragging, cheating and fraudulent practices. The party needs to considerably understand how to forge unity at every point.

Do you think that the outcome of the Osun election is a sign of what to come for the ruling party ahead of the 2023 general election?

It might look as a bad signal to the APC ahead of 2023, only from the selfish imagination of the PDP. The Labour Party cannot draw the carpet in any way, only the PDP might be wrongly assuming, hoping on its flag bearer, Alhaji Atiku, who has become a serial aspirant. However, if you put him by the side of Asiwaju Tinubu, the difference will become clearer. People will vote massively for the Jagaban Borgu because of his tested and trusted antecedent as Lagos State governor, a foremost defender of democracy during the military era. He fought with everything he had, including risking his life and businesses to fight for the bad annulment of June 12.

So, Tinubu has many advantages over and above Atiku in national mentioning and history of creating discernible positive goodness in the lives of the poorest of the poor in Nigeria. The 2023 election as promised by the Independent National Electoral Election (INEC) and with the prevailing signs of freeness, fairness and credible elections that we witnessed in Ekiti and recently in Osun, the leadership qualities and love of people for Asiwaju might resonate through the election and put him above in votes scoring to become the President in 2023 against any other contender.

How do you think the APC can pull itself together from the unexpected loss?

Very simple, the new leadership should immediately set up a trusted, respectable and wellintentioned national reconciliation committee of 48 members to be picked from across the country and distributed to the six geo-political zones of the country. The committee should be handed with well-focused terms of reference, to establish the issues that created conflicts among the members; position these issues before the conflicting groups and ask each group about their resistance points. Thereafter, proceeds to what have been denied and what remains that could be thrown on the table for settlement without victor and no vanquished.

If it was chairman that was the issue and it could not be reversed, let the other aggrieved take the local and the ward elected executives in fractions of 60 and 40 as it were in Oyo State for example. In other states, it was the non-conduct of the primaries that was the issue. Let the combatants come together and explain why it should not be the way it went. Thereafter, let it be resolved that the sharing cannot be winner takes all. The sharing formula should be agreed without an interest dominating the other. The final agreed resolution should then be sent to the national office for final imputation into the digital records of the party.

Some people said the seemingly poor performance of the Muhammadu Buhari administration may eventually rub off on the APC going to the general election. Do you think so?

No, I do not believe the rating can be abysmally poor. The performance might be seemingly so but outrightly not monumental. What is wrong with the government is that the leadership has been performing below expectations, the kind of action packed and peoples’ focused governance that Nigerians expected was absent. Capable technocrats have been injected into the President’s cabinet, who are sadly not utilised productively for effective public service delivery. For example, Nigerians are expected to be abreast of what each minister was doing in the cabinet. The President through memorandum should comprehensively report on monthly basis the workings in their individual ministry. The report should contain the issues they met, the obstacles that may be confronted, the resolution strategies and how they intend to practically solve these issues.

There have been reactions to the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC. Do you think it will fly? Why not?

Is this the first time it is being done in Nigeria? What does the same religion pairing mean in the context of time? It is the most reasonable and strategic decision of the presidential candidate, not only to contest the ticket but to also win. The issue of same-faith pairings in politics has nothing to do with Jesus or Mohammed, nor does it affect Muslims and Christian’s faith. Therefore, anybody mobilizing the Christians not to vote for a Muslim presidential candidate is openly being religiously antagonistic for no just cause except calling for voting against the interest of the Church.

We need a presidential team that is imbued with the courage and character of renewed quest to deepen the current democratic experiment and setting agenda for the protection of the lives and properties of the people in Nigeria, whoever will lead such a team qualitatively regardless of his faith should be the right choice. Nigerians should vote only for competence without the slightest consideration for religious inclination, God is only with those who will run good government that will defend the interest of Muslims and Christians and not the individual selfish pastors and Muslim clerics, who by their years of deceitful pastoring in the churches and preachings in the Mosques have not massproduced godly people as much as the churches and Mosques are increasing. The manifestos of political parties should be used to determine who can govern better, not the religion that the person practices. Therefore, Christians must be part of political arrangements to bring about a new constitution to reset the nation anew, while engrossing their larger membership in setting best practices agenda for the government.

It is very much unfortunate that those who are expressing disgust on the politically strategic choice of Tinubu were basing their argument on religious affiliation. In the South- West, where the majority of the protagonists come from, they seldom fight on the basis of religion and this is because there is no family that is completely immune from the mixture of the two dominant religions, yet the two met the traditional religion with our forefathers. In Ekiti, it is Christian-Christian ticket. In Ondo, it is Christian-Christian ticket.

In Edo, where the northern part of the state is largely Muslim, it is Christian-Christian ticket. Religious pairings have not been any problem in those states. What should be of concern to Nigerians for the moment is not the single religion pairing but the leadership recruitment processes, which have denied the country of leaders, who are courageous to take strong decisions that will bring about good governance based on fairness, equity and justice ! It is not the religious pairing alone that will determine the winner in either cases, but the ability of the person that Nigerians decided to pitch their tents with. Whatever the population of Nigerians to be found in each religion; it is not certain that all Muslims will vote for Tinubu and that all Christians will refrain from voting for him.

The politics of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is different from people’s politics, which I learnt a very long time ago. Many of the over-fed clerics, who are today leaving the substance and are chasing the shadow, have resorted to criminal abuses of their colleagues, accusing them that they have descended into opportunism as if being in politics is a criminal offence that can make one to be sentenced without committing a crime known to law.

Even today, with a Christian vice president, what bad and disastrous things have not been witnessed or heard of in Nigeria in the last seven years? I strongly believe we should be praying for Nigerians not to witness worse conditions in the future. So, the president that Nigeria need now is not ones that will be representing the religions but deliver justices that the religions preach. There are adequate Muslim and Christian clerics to handle issues of religion. So, we should use the Tinubu/Shettima pairing to once again re-establish the June 12 principles through moving away from ethnic mongering and religious bigotry. Religion must not be moved nearer politics and the citizens must distance religious fanaticism.

What’s your overview on the list of 18 presidential candidates, who will be on the ballot in 2023?

This is the making of the judiciary and INEC. The Nigerian people without any doubt by their successive voting patterns have decided the number of parties, not more than three or four. The judiciary has been reversing the reduction made by the INEC in the name of protecting democracy. Also INEC does not strongly defend why the reduction must stay, convincing the populace that the mushrooming of parties is not favourable to a credible and free from fear election. They have both ignored the public interest factors in the interpretation of our laws.

The court or tribunal judges are not foreigners; they are by all standards Nigerians who know how elections have been. The number of parties rose because there was a time that having a party could make its founders rich but ever since Attahiru Jega cancelled the monetization of party formation, the long listing of parties have become an albatross for the voting, counting processes and result declarations.

The counting of millions has to wait for the counting of 10 votes to make the people’s votes count. The same problems being envisaged if the independent candidate clause is approved is being experienced presently. The registration of more parties may be democratic and pragmatic but it delays counting and encourages resource wastages without adding values. From the 18 presidential candidates that will be on the ballot in 2023, only the two dominant parties with one as the third force could be relied on for good results, so why considering the 18? Papers will be printed in their names and other logistics will be made available in their consideration and resources will be expended and wasted in this regard.

Do you think there will be an upset in the 2023 general election and what are your thoughts on INEC?

How can that be? If the people are ready to consolidate this civil government further by good elections, if INEC will be ready with materials for unassailable accreditation, voting and result transmission, if politicians will adhere to the rules of the game by making the process to be free from fear, if the security will be ready to protect the voting venues, the materials, INEC staffs and the voters. Election will hold and there will be no upset unless from hoodlums, whose lives are not sacrosanct to. INEC as usual will continue to improve on its strategies for the conduct of elections with its increasing commitment to the usages of technology for accreditation, voting, transmission and declaration of results.

How can we curb this current trend of ethnicity, religion and tribal sentiments in our leadership recruitment process?

Unless and only until we consciously shift our consideration from religious bigotry and ethnicity through imbibing the spirit in the principles of June 12 as set in the MKO election of 1993. It’s time to bring back the principles in the June 12, 1993 election and secure the gains that the principal of June 12, Chief MKO Abiola promised us, translate them to Tinubu’s Hope 2023, farewell to poverty and hunger and guaranteed national unity. All these, honestly will translate the 1999 military transition to civil rule into transition to genuine democracy!

Former VP Atiku Abubakar said recently that Peter Obi and the Labour Party don’t have the structure to win the presidency in 2023. Do you agree with that?

Yes of course, it’s restating the obvious. Who are those getting ready to vote for Obi? Even though his party is progressive in character, Obi himself is an oppressive capitalist, who does not bother about the welfare of people and the growth, progress and sustainable development of the people. Avalanches of evidence can be found in his eight years of governance in Anambra. Above all, where are his structures for winning the coveted ticket beyond Ànambra? He could not win more than 25 per cent of votes in his Anambra except very few Igbo votes in Lagos. Where are his supporters in Benue, Bauchi, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Kwara, Kaduna, Kano, Kastina, Sokoto, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti and Osun states? Can he win in Borno and Yobe and in the other states?

What are your thoughts on the state of insecurity in the country?

Do you agree with FG’S plan to ban motorcycles? Banning of motorcycles cannot solve the problems of insecurity; it is just appealing to the effects of a cause unless the appropriate solutions are found to the real causes of insecurity. The three major causes of insecurity are prevailing unfairness, inequity, absence of material well-being, poverty of courage and ideas. Others are unemployment, inadequate schooling, non-qualitative education and bad governance from all sides.

It appears Nigeria’s economy is on the edge owing to our huge debt servicing rate? Where did we get it wrong that our revenue is now literally meant to service debts?

The country is not on the edge because of its huge debt servicing rate, not in the least, but very bad economic strategies are at its root. There is nothing bad in taking loans for growing the economy and laying a strong foundation for infrastructural facilities. The amount of loan that Nigeria deserves to take is still far from its current takings. The loans only need to be directed to productive sectors, where the yield from its usages would be used to defray the huge debt servicing that the country is paying now. The loans for constructing good roads cannot be said to be improper if they were spent on the roads for which the loans were taken. The tolls recovered there from, if not stolen or converted will be adequate to service its principal loans. This is a self-financing loan. The tragedy of the country’s situation is that those obtaining our loans, managing and expanding the loans cannot be totally trusted.

