Religious, political leaders'll fasten Nigeria's collapse –Kaigama

Abuja The Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has predicted that the divisive actions of political and religious leaders could fasten the collapse of Nigeria.

 

Archbishop Kaigama in his Palm Sunday homily delivered yesterday at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja, noted that consciously or otherwise the actions of political and religious leaders were promoting disunity, ethnic and religious intolerance.

 

While advising leaders in Nigeria to always be discerning about negative religious sentiments that lead to hostility and polarisation, he urged Nigerians to pray and learn the disposition of humility, the self-giving and unconditional love of Jesus, if they want to witness more peace and progress in Nigeria, a country waiting to lead the    world, someday, somehow.

 

He said: “We seem to dwell more on the externals of religion and issues that heighten unnecessary competition and tension. Many believers from our religious traditions can qualify like the Pharisee in Luke 18:11-12, who prayed thus ‘God I thank you that I am not like other people: thieves, rogues, adulterers… I fast twice a week; I give a tenth of all my income…

 

“We spend billions of naira on pilgrimages and construction of places of worship in prime areas, but worry less about what fosters peace and harmony. We seem to be always finger-pointing, intolerant, insensitive and too short-sighted to see the good in the others.

