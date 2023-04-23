Religious Tag On Obi, False, Political Propaganda – Muslim Community

Muslim Community in Anambra State has said that there is no truth in the allegation of religious and ethnic bias against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, describing it as political propaganda.

The Secretary of the community, Mahmoud Imam said Obi is a detribalised Nigerian who does not segregate against tribe, religion, or ethnicity.

Imam who spoke on Saturday at the Central Mosque, Onitsha, where Obi went to celebrate the Eid el Fitr with them, registered displeasure with what he described as unnecessary lies and propaganda against the LP candidate.

According to him, “We are not pleased with the many negative stories people tell about Obi’s relationship with the North.

“We here are not only close to Obi, but we have remained the consistent beneficiaries of his benevolence. So we can say, authoritatively, that the stories making the rounds online, that Peter Obi does not care for Northerners, are false.

“When our mosque was burnt down, he quickly rebuilt it for us and made it even better.

“During the crisis that erupted in the State in 2006, Obi ensured that no Hausa man was hurt. He gave us maximum security in the barracks.

“Throughout his eight years as governor, he would invite us to the government house every year during the Sallah celebration, (to) eat and celebrate with us. This time around, he decided to visit and celebrate with us in the mosque.”

Imam further credited Obi with the sponsorship of over 150 Muslims to Mecca on pilgrimage, noting that during the campaign, he toured the Northern part of Nigeria and visited places no one expected.

“We are happy with our relationship with him and with the North. He is a true Nigerian,” Imam said.

Obi in his speech, explained that the visit to the community was to celebrate the Eid el Fitr with them, and promised continued support.

The candidate called for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, irrespective of tribe or religion, and recalled that when he was governor, his ADC, Idris, was a Northerner from Kano State.

“I have never discriminated against anyone based on religion or tribe, and I will never do that. I want the whole nation to hold me accountable for this.

“I will continue to support you, especially in areas of education, health, and your worship. Please disregard anyone who tells you that I do not like the Northerners. I love every Nigerian,” Obi said.

He presented 30 cartons of noodles, 30 cartons of Malt, bags of rice, and a cash gift of N500,000 to the community.