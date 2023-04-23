News

Religious tag on Obi, false propaganda – Muslim community

Muslim Community in Anambra State said there is no truth in the allegation of religious and ethnic bias against the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi, describing as political propaganda. Secretary of the community Mahmoud Imam said Obi is a detribalised Nigerian who does not segregate against tribe, religion, or ethnicity. Imam who spoke on Saturday at the Central Mosque, Onitsha, where Obi went to celebrate the Eid el Fitr with them, registered displeasure with what he described as unnecessary lies and propaganda against the LP candidate. He said: “We are not pleased with the many negative stories people tell about Obi’s relationship with the North. “We here are not only close to Obi, but we have remained the consistent beneficiaries of his benevolence.

So we can say, authoritatively, that the stories making the rounds online, that Peter Obi does not care for Northerners, are false. “When our mosque was burnt down, he quickly rebuilt it for us and made it even better. “During the crisis that erupted in the State in 2006, Obi ensured that no Hausa man was hurt. He gave us maximum security in the barracks. “Throughout his eight years as governor, he would invite us to the government house every year during the Sallah celebration, (to) eat and celebrate with us.”

