Religious tolerance, a must for a peaceful coexistence, says NASFAT

Also speaking at the press conference held at Alausa Secretariat Mosque Hall, Secretary of the Women wing of Lagos Zone 2 of NASFAT, Alhaja Aisha Busari called for an end to bullying of Muslim ladies in hijab, saying that religious tolerance is a must for a peaceful coexistence in every society. Alhaji Busari decried the moral decadence in the society as she urged collective efforts to uphold the right moral values in the lives of children in the society. “It is disheartening to know how much the society applauds immorality and frowns at right choices.

How women’s empowerment is preached, yet the empowerment and choice of Muslim women are opposed. In this world where the urge to go naked is prevalent, let’s join hands together, school teachers and administrators, leaders of faith, and everyone, to encourage modesty, the use of hijab. NASFAT also known as Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria, NASFAT, has been collaborating with UNICEF, TOSTAN, among others) to organise programmes and campaigns to end gender-based violence and all forms of discrimination against women and girls.

“Obviously, whoever discriminates against the hijab is not only violating the law and peaceful co-existence but also encouraging violence. Let’s rise against all forms of discrimination against women and girls. Let’s rise against all forms of discrimination against the hijab,” she noted.

The Federation of Muslim Women’s Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN) raised serious concern over the safety of women in the country, saying that both Muslim and non-Muslims deserve to be protected from sexual and gender-based violence. FOMWAN, an umbrella body for the Nigerian Muslim women, was making reference to the recent report about a Muslim lady in niqob (veil) attacked and raped by a thug in Ibadan.

The Lagos State Amirah, Alhaja Sherifat Ajagbe said at the press briefing, “It was indeed with heavy hearts and sadness that we received the news that one of our sisters in niqob was raped in Ibadan, Oyo state very recently. While the initial news spoke of the desecration of the mosque as the venue of the attack further investigation has shown that the victim was attacked elsewhere. “It is sad indeed that Muslim women who are known to be modest have become targets of these criminal elements. Indeed, the hijabi is almost becoming an “endangered species“ as she is being discriminated against by her fellow citizens and she’s also not safe from the attacks of criminals.”

