Religious Tolerance: Muslim clerics, monarchs worship in Kaduna church

Muslim clerics and traditional rulers ye s t e rday joined worshippers at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Gospel Church on Lemu Road, Kaduna, as part of the effort to promote inter-faith harmony in the violence-prone state. The Senior Pastor, Rev. Joshua Anyam, said the invitation of Muslims was aimed at relating with their neighbours regardless of their religion to promote peaceful coexistence. He commended them for honouring the invitation for coming to the church. According to him, the programme tagged: ‘Friends of the Church’ holds annually and has provided an opportunity for the church to meet with traditional rulers and Islamic clerics. “We do this annually basically to promote religious and togetherness and we are thankful that whenever we call they respond in their numbers,” Anyam said. Chairman, Community Relations Committee of the church, Senator Haruna Azeez Zego, said the invitation was borne out of the love to sustain religious coexistence. He commended the Muslims for honouring the invitation. Among those who attended the service were the District Head of Barnawa, Alhaji Kabiru Zubairu; Wakilin Shehu Borno Bata Madaki Auta; and Sarkin Dutse, Alhaji Shuaibu Balarebe Abdullahi. The Muslim leaders Sheikh Dahiru Abdullahi, Sheikh Hamisu Ya’u and Sheikh Shehu Ayotola stressed the need for peaceful and religious co-existence. Abdullahi said Christianity and Islam have not changed but Christians and Muslims have changed and people have succeeded in dividing the two religions for their selfish gains. “We must return to the old days where Christians and Muslims saw each other as brothers,” he said. Ya’u, who is the Executive Secretary, Sultan Bello Mosque and Chief Imam Sadauna Mosque, Kawo, said: “The devil is our common problem and we must all unite to fight the devil. Humanity should be respected above religion and accept each other the way we are. “We must love one another and not allow politicians to play with our intelligence, we must not allow politicians to use our heads. We must unite as one and allow politicians to do their things.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...