News Top Stories

Religious Tolerance: Muslim clerics, monarchs worship in Kaduna church

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna Comment(0)

Muslim clerics and traditional rulers ye s t e rday joined worshippers at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Gospel Church on Lemu Road, Kaduna, as part of the effort to promote inter-faith harmony in the violence-prone state. The Senior Pastor, Rev. Joshua Anyam, said the invitation of Muslims was aimed at relating with their neighbours regardless of their religion to promote peaceful coexistence. He commended them for honouring the invitation for coming to the church. According to him, the programme tagged: ‘Friends of the Church’ holds annually and has provided an opportunity for the church to meet with traditional rulers and Islamic clerics. “We do this annually basically to promote religious and togetherness and we are thankful that whenever we call they respond in their numbers,” Anyam said. Chairman, Community Relations Committee of the church, Senator Haruna Azeez Zego, said the invitation was borne out of the love to sustain religious coexistence. He commended the Muslims for honouring the invitation. Among those who attended the service were the District Head of Barnawa, Alhaji Kabiru Zubairu; Wakilin Shehu Borno Bata Madaki Auta; and Sarkin Dutse, Alhaji Shuaibu Balarebe Abdullahi. The Muslim leaders Sheikh Dahiru Abdullahi, Sheikh Hamisu Ya’u and Sheikh Shehu Ayotola stressed the need for peaceful and religious co-existence. Abdullahi said Christianity and Islam have not changed but Christians and Muslims have changed and people have succeeded in dividing the two religions for their selfish gains. “We must return to the old days where Christians and Muslims saw each other as brothers,” he said. Ya’u, who is the Executive Secretary, Sultan Bello Mosque and Chief Imam Sadauna Mosque, Kawo, said: “The devil is our common problem and we must all unite to fight the devil. Humanity should be respected above religion and accept each other the way we are. “We must love one another and not allow politicians to play with our intelligence, we must not allow politicians to use our heads. We must unite as one and allow politicians to do their things.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

HoCSF sued for contempt of court over Permanent Secretary selection

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, ABUJA

Head of the Civil Service of theFederation(HoCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi- Esan, was yesterday sued and charged for contempt of court, for refusing to allow some directors participate in the ongoing selection processes for Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service, as ordered by an Abuja Industrial Court.   Recall that about 17 directors were disqualified […]

Prophet Sunday Dare Iyunade,
News

‘Nigeria will not be safe until politicians no longer feel secured’ – Cleric

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Popular cleric in Ogun State, Prophet Sunday Dare Iyunade, has accused the political class of contributing to the challenges of insecurity bedevilling the country, insisting that “Nigeria will not be safe until politicians no longer feel secured.” He therefore called for the withdrawal of security operatives attached to VIPs and politicians, accusing them of turning […]
News

Bill Gates’ father dies at 94

Posted on Author Reporter

  The father of Bill Gates, billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder, is dead. William Henry Gates II died on Monday aged 94. The cause of his death was Alzheimer’s disease, his family said on Tuesday, the New York Times reported. Gates senior was an Army veteran and a founding partner in a Seattle law firm, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica