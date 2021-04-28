News

Relocate AFRICOM hqtrs to Africa to check insecurity, Buhari tells US

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Considering the growing security challenges in West and Central Africa, Gulf of Guinea, Lake Chad region and Sahel, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday called on the United States (U.S.) to reconsider relocating U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) from Stuttgart, Germany, to Africa, nearer to the theatre of operation. The President made this call in a virtual meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State, Mr. Anthony Blinken, yesterday. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said AFRICOM, which partnered with countries to counter transnational threats, should be relocated to Africa to strengthen on-going efforts to check the security situation, with likely effect on other nations. He admonished the international community to support Nigeria and the sub-region in tackling growing security challenges to avoid spill-overs. Buhari said: “The security challenges in Nigeria remain of great concern to us and impacted more negatively, by existing complex negative pressures in the Sahel, Central and West Africa, as well as the Lake Chad Region.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

DMX, American rapper, actor, dies at 50

Posted on Author Our Reporters

US rapper and actor DMX has died at the age of 50, five days after suffering a heart attack. The performer, whose real name was Earl Simmons, had been placed on life support and died with his family by his side. In a statement, his family said he had been “a warrior who fought till […]
News

Report: Nigeria’s economy to shrink by 3.7% this year

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigeria, Africa’s biggest economy, is expected to contract by 3.7 per cent this year; a new poll by Reuters has shown. The report, published on Friday, disclosed that the economy will, however, bounce back in 2021 at a growth rate of 2 per cent. The report further indicated […]
News

Taraba gov seeks Nexim Bank’s support for agric, tourism, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Taraba State government and the management of Nexim Bank are working on a partnership that would facilitate the development of the agricultural, mineral and tourism potentials of the state.   This was part of the resolution reached at a meeting of top management of the bank and Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku at the bank’s headquarters […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica