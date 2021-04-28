Relocate AFRICOM hqtrs to Africa to check insecurity, Buhari tells US

Considering the growing security challenges in West and Central Africa, Gulf of Guinea, Lake Chad region and Sahel, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday called on the United States (U.S.) to reconsider relocating U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) from Stuttgart, Germany, to Africa, nearer to the theatre of operation. The President made this call in a virtual meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State, Mr. Anthony Blinken, yesterday. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said AFRICOM, which partnered with countries to counter transnational threats, should be relocated to Africa to strengthen on-going efforts to check the security situation, with likely effect on other nations. He admonished the international community to support Nigeria and the sub-region in tackling growing security challenges to avoid spill-overs. Buhari said: “The security challenges in Nigeria remain of great concern to us and impacted more negatively, by existing complex negative pressures in the Sahel, Central and West Africa, as well as the Lake Chad Region.

